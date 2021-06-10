OnePlus Nord CE 5G was launched on Thursday through a livestream as the latest model in the OnePlus Nord series. The new smartphone comes with some significant differences over the original OnePlus Nord that was launched in July last year — to appeal the masses. The new OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a thin design that is touted to be the slimmest since the launch of OnePlus 6T in October 2018. The smartphone also features a matte and glossy back finish options and comes in three distinct colour options.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in India, launch offers

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in India starts at Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone also has an 8GB + 128GB storage model priced at Rs. 24,999 and the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB storage variant that is priced at Rs. 27,999. It comes in Blue Void (matte), Charcoal Ink (glossy), and Silver Ray colours and will be available for purchase through Amazon and OnePlus.in starting June 16. Pre-booking for the new OnePlus phone will begin from Friday, June 11.

Launch offers on OnePlus Nord CE 5G include a Rs. 1,000 discount for customers purchasing with HDFC Bank credit card or via EMI transactions and benefits worth Rs. 6,000 for Jio subscribers recharging with the Rs. 999 plan. There will also be an assured discount of Rs. 500 for the OnePlus Nord CE customers getting the OnePlus Buds Z or OnePlus Band alongside through the OnePlus.in site. Further, the phone will be available on no-cost EMI options. OnePlus Red Cable members pre-ordering the OnePlus Nord CE via Amazon are also entitled to receive a Rs. 500 cashback.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G will also be available for purchase in Europe with a starting price of EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 26,600). OnePlus also launched OnePlus TV U1S alongside the new smartphone at its virtual livestream.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord CE 5G runs on Android 11 with OxygenOS 11. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, along with Adreno 619 GPU and 6GB of RAM. For photos and videos, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and electronic image stabilisation (EIS), 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

In terms of selfies and video chats, OnePlus Nord CE has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera at the front. It is paired with an f/2.45 lens and EIS support.

The rear camera setup on OnePlus Nord CE 5G supports features including multi-autofocus (using PDAF+CAF). Further, the phone comes preloaded with Nightscape, UltraShot HDR, Portrait, Panorama, Pro mode, and Smart Scene recognition. There is also support for recording videos in 4K resolution with 30fps. Further, the phone has time-lapse support and includes an LED flash module.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G offers up to 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NaVIC, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and includes a super linear speaker with noise cancellation support.

The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery that is 385mAh more than the one available on the OnePlus Nord. The inbuilt battery is paired with OnePlus' proprietary Warp Charge 30T Plus technology that is touted to charge the phone from zero to 70 percent in just half an hour. That's identical to what was claimed on OnePlus Nord that had Warp Charge 30T.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G measures 159.2x73.5x7.9mm and weighs 170 grams.

