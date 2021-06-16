Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5G Open Sale Starts at 12pm (Noon) via Amazon, OnePlus Website: Price, Specifications, Offers

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Open Sale Starts at 12pm (Noon) via Amazon, OnePlus Website: Price, Specifications, Offers

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC with up to 12GB of RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 16 June 2021 07:00 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 5G Open Sale Starts at 12pm (Noon) via Amazon, OnePlus Website: Price, Specifications, Offers

OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5G is backed by a 4,500mAh battery
  • The phone is just 7.9mm thick
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5G starts at Rs. 22,999

OnePlus Nord CE 5G will go on open sale in India today, June 16, from 12pm (noon). The phone was launched last week as a new budget friendly offering with 5G connectivity. OnePlus Nord CE 5G is offered in three configurations and three colour options. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC and comes with a triple rear camera setup. At the front, the phone carries a hole-punch cutout design for the selfie camera.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in India, sale offers

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is priced at Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, and Rs. 27,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. It is offered in Blue Void, Charcoal Ink, and Silver Ray colours. It will be available for purchase starting 12pm (noon) via OnePlus India website and Amazon, both of which have offers on the phone.

OnePlus India website and Amazon are offering Rs. 1,000 off with HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Customers who shop in the first 24 hours of the open sale using the OnePlus Store App stand a chance t to win the OnePlus Watch and other products. OnePlus website is also offering up to 5 percent cashback on select American Express cards as well as up to six months no-cost EMI option with on HDFC bank. Amazon shoppers can get Jio benefits worth Rs. 6,000 and additional Rs. 500 cashback when using Amazon Pay on June 16 and June 17.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord CE 5G runs on Android 11 with OxygenOS 11. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with the Adreno 619 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM. It comes with up to 256GB of storage.

For photos and videos, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and electronic image stabilisation (EIS), 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chats, OnePlus Nord CE has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera with an f/2.45 lens and EIS support.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NaVIC, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board the OnePlus Nord CE 5G include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and includes a super linear speaker with noise cancellation support. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T Plus technology. OnePlus Nord CE 5G measures 159.2x73.5x7.9mm and weighs 170 grams.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Good battery life, fast charging
  • 5G-ready, powerful SoC
  • Good daylight photo quality
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • Promised software updates
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance needs improvement
  • No alert slider
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 5G review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in India, OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications, OnePlus
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple TV+ Free One Year Subscription Offer Will Be Reduced to Three Free Months Post June 30
Realme GT 5G Launched Globally, Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum With LiDAR System Debuts

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Open Sale Starts at 12pm (Noon) via Amazon, OnePlus Website: Price, Specifications, Offers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Watch Series 7 May Come With Body Temperature, Blood Sugar Sensors
  2. Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War Getting Season 4 on June 17
  3. Realme GT 5G Goes Global, Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum Launched as Well
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Review: The Core Experience
  5. Samsung Galaxy M32 Set to Launch in India on June 21, Amazon Reveals
  6. Vivo V21e 5G May Launch in India Soon: Report
  7. Xiaomi Tipped to Launch a New Mi TV With OLED Panel
  8. Mi Watch Revolve Active Smartwatch to Debut in India on June 22
  9. Google Workspace Tools Now Available to All Users With a Google Account
  10. Oppo Reno 6 Pro US FCC Certification Tips Differing Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Open Sale Starts at 12pm (Noon) via Amazon, OnePlus Website: Price, Specifications, Offers
  2. Google Pixel Stand 2 Wireless Charger With Cooling Fans Spotted in Android 12 Beta 2 Code: Report
  3. Realme GT 5G Launched Globally, Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum With LiDAR System Debuts
  4. Apple TV+ Free One Year Subscription Offer Will Be Reduced to Three Free Months Post June 30
  5. Apple Leads Global Tablet Market in Q1 2021, Basic iPad Models Bestsellers: Counterpoint
  6. OnePlus Nord N200 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench, Tipping Specifications
  7. Facebook, Big Tech Face EU Blow in National Data Watchdogs Ruling
  8. Apple Releases iOS 12.5.4 Update With Security Fixes for Older iPhone, iPad Models
  9. WhatsApp to Enable Multi-Device Support With End-to-End Encryption: Report
  10. Apple Podcasts Premium Subscription, Podcast Channels Now Live: Everything You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com