OnePlus Nord CE 5G will go on open sale in India today, June 16, from 12pm (noon). The phone was launched last week as a new budget friendly offering with 5G connectivity. OnePlus Nord CE 5G is offered in three configurations and three colour options. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC and comes with a triple rear camera setup. At the front, the phone carries a hole-punch cutout design for the selfie camera.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in India, sale offers

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is priced at Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, and Rs. 27,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. It is offered in Blue Void, Charcoal Ink, and Silver Ray colours. It will be available for purchase starting 12pm (noon) via OnePlus India website and Amazon, both of which have offers on the phone.

OnePlus India website and Amazon are offering Rs. 1,000 off with HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Customers who shop in the first 24 hours of the open sale using the OnePlus Store App stand a chance t to win the OnePlus Watch and other products. OnePlus website is also offering up to 5 percent cashback on select American Express cards as well as up to six months no-cost EMI option with on HDFC bank. Amazon shoppers can get Jio benefits worth Rs. 6,000 and additional Rs. 500 cashback when using Amazon Pay on June 16 and June 17.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord CE 5G runs on Android 11 with OxygenOS 11. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with the Adreno 619 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM. It comes with up to 256GB of storage.

For photos and videos, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and electronic image stabilisation (EIS), 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chats, OnePlus Nord CE has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera with an f/2.45 lens and EIS support.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NaVIC, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board the OnePlus Nord CE 5G include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and includes a super linear speaker with noise cancellation support. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T Plus technology. OnePlus Nord CE 5G measures 159.2x73.5x7.9mm and weighs 170 grams.

