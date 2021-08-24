Technology News
OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord CE 5G Getting OxygenOS Update With Performance Improvements

OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord CE 5G are getting August and July security patches with the update, respectively.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 24 August 2021 11:21 IST
OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord CE 5G Getting OxygenOS Update With Performance Improvements

OnePlus Nord (left) and OnePlus Nord CE 5G are budget offerings from the company

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord is getting the Bitmoji always-on display
  • The updates will be rolled out in a phased manner
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5G is getting June 2021 Google mobile services update

OnePlus Nord and OnePlus CE 5G are receiving OxygenOS 11.1.5.5 and OxygenOS 11.0.6.6 updates, respectively. Both smartphones are also receiving an update for the Android security patch - August 2021 for OnePlus Nord and July 2021 for OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The updates also bring new features, bug fixes, and improvements to the two pocket-friendly smartphones from OnePlus. As is the norm with most updates for OnePlus smartphones, the updates will also be rolled out in increments.

The updates for OnePlus Nord (Review) and OnePlus Nord CE 5G (Review) were announced through a couple of posts on its community forum.

OnePlus is updating the always-on display (AOD) with the OxygenOS 11.1.5.5 update for OnePlus Nord. Users will now be able to take screenshots of their AOD. Additionally, users are also getting the Bitmoji AOD that has been co-developed with Snapchat. It brings the users' Bitmoji avatar to AOD and the avatar is updated throughout the day based on users' activity and their surroundings. To activate, head to Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display > Bitmoji.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G gets an improved system performance, the June 2021 update for Google mobile services (GMS), and optimised camera effects.

Firmware versions for the update for OnePlus Nord are 11.1.5.5.AC01DA, 11.1.5.5.AC01BA, and 11.1.5.5.AC01AA for Indian, European, and North American markets, respectively. OnePlus Nord CE 5G gets 11.0.6.6.EB13DA, 11.0.6.6EB13BA, and 11.0.6.6.EB13AA as its firmware versions for India, Europe, and North America.

The update comes bundles with August 2021 Android security patch for OnePlus Nord, while OnePlus Nord CE 5G gets the July 2021 Android security patch. The size of the updates has not been mentioned yet. Users are advised to update their OnePlus smartphones while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and are put on charge.

As is the norm, OnePlus will roll out the updates in a phased manner. The update is expected to reach all eligible smartphones automatically over-the-air. To manually check for the update, head to Settings > System > System updates.

Users of OnePlus Nord are advised by the company to have at least 30 percent battery life and minimum of 3GB of available storage before they update their smartphone.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Built well, comfortable design
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • 5G-ready processor
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light image quality
Read detailed OnePlus Nord review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4115mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Good battery life, fast charging
  • 5G-ready, powerful SoC
  • Good daylight photo quality
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • Promised software updates
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance needs improvement
  • No alert slider
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 5G review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus Nord Update Changelog, OnePlus Nord CE 5G Update Changelog, OxygenOS 11, Bitmoji, Snapchat
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Google Play Store Removes 8 Fake Cryptocurrency Mining Apps for Tricking Users: Trend Micro

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord CE 5G Getting OxygenOS Update With Performance Improvements
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
