OnePlus Nord and OnePlus CE 5G are receiving OxygenOS 11.1.5.5 and OxygenOS 11.0.6.6 updates, respectively. Both smartphones are also receiving an update for the Android security patch - August 2021 for OnePlus Nord and July 2021 for OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The updates also bring new features, bug fixes, and improvements to the two pocket-friendly smartphones from OnePlus. As is the norm with most updates for OnePlus smartphones, the updates will also be rolled out in increments.

The updates for OnePlus Nord (Review) and OnePlus Nord CE 5G (Review) were announced through a couple of posts on its community forum.

OnePlus is updating the always-on display (AOD) with the OxygenOS 11.1.5.5 update for OnePlus Nord. Users will now be able to take screenshots of their AOD. Additionally, users are also getting the Bitmoji AOD that has been co-developed with Snapchat. It brings the users' Bitmoji avatar to AOD and the avatar is updated throughout the day based on users' activity and their surroundings. To activate, head to Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display > Bitmoji.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G gets an improved system performance, the June 2021 update for Google mobile services (GMS), and optimised camera effects.

Firmware versions for the update for OnePlus Nord are 11.1.5.5.AC01DA, 11.1.5.5.AC01BA, and 11.1.5.5.AC01AA for Indian, European, and North American markets, respectively. OnePlus Nord CE 5G gets 11.0.6.6.EB13DA, 11.0.6.6EB13BA, and 11.0.6.6.EB13AA as its firmware versions for India, Europe, and North America.

The update comes bundles with August 2021 Android security patch for OnePlus Nord, while OnePlus Nord CE 5G gets the July 2021 Android security patch. The size of the updates has not been mentioned yet. Users are advised to update their OnePlus smartphones while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and are put on charge.

As is the norm, OnePlus will roll out the updates in a phased manner. The update is expected to reach all eligible smartphones automatically over-the-air. To manually check for the update, head to Settings > System > System updates.

Users of OnePlus Nord are advised by the company to have at least 30 percent battery life and minimum of 3GB of available storage before they update their smartphone.