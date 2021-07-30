OnePlus Nord CE 5G is receiving OxygenOS 11.0.5.5 update in India. The update includes system stability improvements and many improvements to the camera. The update is rolling out in India and there is no confirmation when other regions are expected to receive the update. There is also no bundled security patch with the update. This is the fourth update for OnePlus Nord CE 5G and all the earlier updates have brought camera improvements to the budget-friendly smartphone from the Chinese brand.

The OxygenOS 11.0.5.5 update for OnePlus Nord CE 5G was received by Gadgets 360's review unit, and it came with 11.0.5.5.EB13DA as its firmware version. OnePlus hasn't officially announced the update on any of its official channels as of now. We have reached out to OnePlus enquiring on which other regions are getting the same update and the expected time of rollout. This report will be updated when we hear back.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G's update as seen on our review unit

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Gadgets360

The changelog of the update mentions that OnePlus Nord CE 5G is getting an optimised overheating control management along with improved system stability and fixes for known issues.

The camera on OnePlus Nord CE 5G is also getting many improvements. It gets better image clarity and stability. The update also improves the white balance consistency for better imaging uniformity. Lastly, the image quality in Nightscape mode has also been improved.

The OxygenOS 11.0.5.5 update doesn't come bundled with any Android security patch. The update is 184MB in size. Users are advised to update the smartphone while it is connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and is put on charging. OnePlus generally updates its smartphones in phases. This update is also expected to be rolled out in increments and should reach all eligible OnePlus Nord CE 5G handsets automatically over-the-air. Keen users can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System updates.