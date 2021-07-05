Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5G Receiving OxygenOS 11.0.4.4 Update in India With Camera and System Improvements

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Receiving OxygenOS 11.0.4.4 Update in India With Camera and System Improvements

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is also getting the June 2021 Android security patch with the update.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 5 July 2021 12:10 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 5G Receiving OxygenOS 11.0.4.4 Update in India With Camera and System Improvements

OnePlus Nord CE 5G was launched in India on June 10, 2021

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5G gets its third update since its launch last month
  • To recall, the smartphone was launched just last month
  • OnePlus will roll out the update in a phased manner

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is receiving the OxygenOS 11.0.4.4 update in India. The update brings some camera and system improvements to the budget smartphone from OnePlus. Bundled with the update is the June 2021 Android security patch. OnePlus Nord CE 5G was launched on June 10 and has since received two updates, both of which brought camera improvements to the smartphone. OnePlus generally rolls out its software updates in incremental phases, so one can expect the update to take a few weeks to reach all users.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G OxygenOS 11.0.4.4 update changelog

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G OxygenOS 11.0.4.4 update was received by our review unit, and brings firmware version 11.0.4.4.EB13DA. The changelog details the OnePlus smartphone is getting some camera and system improvements. Camera updates include an improved front camera performance, reduced noise in the dark areas of Nightscape mode, and an optimised video call experience. System updates include an improved face unlock experience, improved charging speed, and improved system stability along with fixes for known issues.

oneplus nord ce update oneplus_nord_ce_update

OnePlus Nord CE 5G's update changelog as viewed on our review unit

The OxygenOS 11.0.4.4 update for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G also comes bundled with the June 2021 Android security patch with the firmware version OxygenOS 11.0.4.4EB13DA and the update is listed to be 172MB in size. It is advised to update the smartphone while it is connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and is put on charge. OnePlus generally updates its smartphones in phases and it is expected that the update would arrive over-the-air in the next few weeks. However, users can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System updates. We've reached out to OnePlus to comment on the rollout of this update, which hasn't yet been listed on its forum.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G specifications

Launched last month running OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 750G SoC that is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T Plus support.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. Selfies and video call duties are handled by a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Good battery life, fast charging
  • 5G-ready, powerful SoC
  • Good daylight photo quality
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • Promised software updates
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance needs improvement
  • No alert slider
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 5G review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 5G Update Changelog, OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications, OxygenOS 11, Android 11, June 2021 Android Security Patch, OxygenOS 11.0.4.4
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Samsung The Frame TV 2021 Looks Gorgeous, Offers Highly Useful Features

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Receiving OxygenOS 11.0.4.4 Update in India With Camera and System Improvements
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LG Tone Free DFP8W TWS Earbuds With Up to 24-Hour Battery Life Launched
  2. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  3. OnePlus 9T With 108-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Said to Launch in Q3
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Buds 2 Price Leak
  5. Rick and Morty Season 5 India Release Date Revealed
  6. BharatNet Broadband Project to Roll Out in 16 States
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord Comparison: Finding the Better Nord
  8. Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 to Launch in India on July 14
  9. Samsung Galaxy A22 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  10. Vivo Patents Smartphone With Detachable Drone-Like Flying Camera Module
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Receiving OxygenOS 11.0.4.4 Update in India With Camera and System Improvements
  2. OnePlus 9T With 108-Megapixel Hasselblad Quad Rear Camera Tipped to Launch in Q3
  3. After Didi, China Launches Cybersecurity Probe into More US-Listed Firms
  4. Apex Legends Servers Hacked to Protest Titanfall Hacks, Respawn Says It Has Fixed the Problem
  5. Fast & Furious 9 Speeds Past $500 Million Box Office, a First for Hollywood in COVID-19 Pandemic
  6. White House Says Reaching Out With Assistance to Kaseya Ransomware Attack Victims
  7. Didi Chuxing App Removal from App Stores in China Will Hurt Revenue, Says Company
  8. Amazon, Tata Said to Have Opposed Government’s Tougher E-Commerce Rules
  9. Pro-Trump Social Media App Gettr Hacked on Launch Day as Half Million Sign Up
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Buds 2 Price, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com