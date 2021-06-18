OnePlus Nord CE 5G has started receiving OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 in India as its second update since launch. The latest update comes shortly after the release of OxygenOS 11.0.2.2. Similar to the previous update, the OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 update carries system and camera improvements. It also carries tweaks to improve network communication stability on the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The OxygenOS update, however, doesn't update the phone to the latest Android security patch as it stays on May 2021 Android security patch.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 update changelog

The OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 update for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is 139MB in size and carries a software version OxygenOS 11.0.3.3.EB13DA. It improves HDR experience as well as Nightscape effect on the smartphone, as per the official changelog. The update is also claimed to optimise full-HD (1080p) video recording at 60fps.

In addition to the camera improvements, the OxygenOS update improves network communication on the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. It also includes fixes for known issues and improves overall system stability.

OnePlus normally releases its software updates in phases, so it might take some time for the OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 to reach your OnePlus Nord CE 5G. Nevertheless, you can check for the update manually by going to Settings > System > System updates.

Prior to the new software version, OnePlus released OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The update at 172MB carried the May 2021 Android security patch as well as improvements for the rear and front cameras, which included improved portrait photography on the front camera and white balance consistency as well as improved image detailing for the rear camera. The last update also included better accuracy for screen colour.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G was launched in India and around the world last week and went on open sale on Wednesday, June 17. The phone features a 90Hz AMOLED display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC.