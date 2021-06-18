Technology News
OnePlus Nord CE 5G Getting OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 Update in India With Camera, Network Improvements

OnePlus Nord CE 5G’s latest OxygenOS update is 139MB in size.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 June 2021 10:37 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 5G Getting OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 Update in India With Camera, Network Improvements

Photo Credit: Amazon

OnePlus Nord CE 5G OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 rolled out shortly after OxygenOS 11.0.2.2

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5G users in India getting OxygenOS 11.0.3.3
  • The new OxygenOS update improves HDR camera experience
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5G also gets improved network stability with the update

OnePlus Nord CE 5G has started receiving OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 in India as its second update since launch. The latest update comes shortly after the release of OxygenOS 11.0.2.2. Similar to the previous update, the OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 update carries system and camera improvements. It also carries tweaks to improve network communication stability on the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The OxygenOS update, however, doesn't update the phone to the latest Android security patch as it stays on May 2021 Android security patch.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 update changelog

The OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 update for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is 139MB in size and carries a software version OxygenOS 11.0.3.3.EB13DA. It improves HDR experience as well as Nightscape effect on the smartphone, as per the official changelog. The update is also claimed to optimise full-HD (1080p) video recording at 60fps.

In addition to the camera improvements, the OxygenOS update improves network communication on the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. It also includes fixes for known issues and improves overall system stability.

oneplus nord ce 5g oxygenos 11 0 3 3 update screenshots gadgets 360 OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is receiving OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 with improved camera and network experiences

 

OnePlus normally releases its software updates in phases, so it might take some time for the OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 to reach your OnePlus Nord CE 5G. Nevertheless, you can check for the update manually by going to Settings > System > System updates.

Prior to the new software version, OnePlus released OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The update at 172MB carried the May 2021 Android security patch as well as improvements for the rear and front cameras, which included improved portrait photography on the front camera and white balance consistency as well as improved image detailing for the rear camera. The last update also included better accuracy for screen colour.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G was launched in India and around the world last week and went on open sale on Wednesday, June 17. The phone features a 90Hz AMOLED display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Good battery life, fast charging
  • 5G-ready, powerful SoC
  • Good daylight photo quality
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • Promised software updates
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance needs improvement
  • No alert slider
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 5G review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OxygenOS 11.0.3.3, OnePlus Nord CE, OxygenOS, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Nvidia to Invest at Least $100 Million in UK Supercomputer, CEO Jensen Huang Says

