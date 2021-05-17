Technology News
OnePlus Nord CE 5G Will Be Nord N10 Successor Instead of Nord N1 5G: Report

OnePlus Nord CE 5G could carry the same design as the OnePlus Nord N10 for the most part.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 May 2021 14:31 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Max Jambor

OnePlus Nord CE 5G will also be a budget-friendly offering

  • OnePlus Nord CE 5G does not have a release date yet
  • OnePlus launched the Nord N10 and Nord N100 in Europe originally
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5G could come with a triple rear camera setup

OnePlus Nord CE 5G could be the successor to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G. The upcoming phone was previously believed to be called OnePlus Nord N1 5G. A tipster has shared the development on Twitter without any details about the smartphone itself. While the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 that launched in the European and US market did not come to India, the OnePlus Nord N1 was reportedly spotted in a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listing.

Tipster Max Jambor shared on Twitter a post that shows the “Nord N1 5G” text stricken and an image that just says “Nord CE 5G.” This indicates the rumoured upcoming OnePlus budget phone believed to be the successor to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G will be called OnePlus Nord CE 5G instead of OnePlus Nord N1 5G. This phone is expected to launch this year and could make its way to the Indian market as well. Back in March, the phone believed to be the OnePlus Nord N1 5G was spotted in a BIS listing hinting at an imminent Indian launch.

In the same month, the design and specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G aka OnePlus Nord N1 5G were tipped as well. It is said to carry the same design as the OnePlus Nord N10, at least for the front with a hole-punch cutout located at the top left corner of the display. Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka @OnLeaks) had shared renders that showed a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a triple rear camera setup, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In terms of specifications, the tipster said that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will come with the same 6.49-inch flat display as the Nord N10, a glossy plastic rear panel, metal frame, and thick bezels. The rumoured phone is said to measure 162.9x74.7x8.4mm.

OnePlus has not shared any information on the OnePlus Nord CE 5G and there is no release date associated with the phone yet. However, it is believed to launch later this year and will likely come to India as well.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
