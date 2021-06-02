Technology News
  OnePlus Nord CE 5G Teased to Have 7.9mm Thickness, 3.5mm Headphone Jack Ahead of June 10 Launch

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Teased to Have 7.9mm Thickness, 3.5mm Headphone Jack Ahead of June 10 Launch

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC and come with 8GB RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 June 2021 17:52 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 5G Teased to Have 7.9mm Thickness, 3.5mm Headphone Jack Ahead of June 10 Launch

Photo Credit: Amazon

OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a USB Type-C port for charging

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5G may have a Charcoal Ink colour option
  • It may launch in an 8GB + 128GB storage configuration
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5G may feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor

OnePlus Nord CE 5G will launch in India on June 10 and the company has been teasing some of its specifications. The latest teaser shows the phone will be just 7.9mm thick and come with a 3.5mm headphone jack.OnePlus Nord CE 5G is expected to be a successor to OnePlus Nord N10 5G but derives its specifications from OnePlus Nord. OnePlus shared that the ‘CE' in the phone's name stands for ‘Core Edition' that indicates it brings core features of the OnePlus Nord, along with some additional features.

OnePlus had previously shared it will be teasing new features of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G on June 1, June 2, June 4, and June 8. Yesterday (June 1) it showed a glimpse of the back panel that can be seen carrying a vertical pill-shaped camera module on the back, much like OnePlus Nord. Today (June 2) the company has teased the phone's thickness at 7.9mm. Additionally, the Amazon microsite shows the outline of the bottom of the phone where the 3.5mm headphone jack can be seen. In comparison, OnePlus Nord did not have a headphone jack.

The Amazon page also shows a microphone and a USB Type-C port on the bottom of OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

Recently, some details of the phone were accidentally leaked by Amazon, suggesting that it will come in a Charcoal Ink colour option, pack 8GB RAM, and offer 128GB of storage. Last week, key specifications for the OnePlus Nord CE were tipped and the phone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. The phone is also expected to come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to carry a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. At the front, it is expected to come with a 16-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be unveiled on June 10 at 7pm IST along with the OnePlus TV U series. It will be available for pre-orders starting June 11 for Red Cable club members. Open sale for the phone starts June 16.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Juhi Chawla Questioned by Delhi High Court for Raising 5G Issue in Court Without Approaching Government

Comment
