OnePlus Nord CE 5G India Launch Confirmed for Summer Launch Event, Expected to Take Place in June

OnePlus Nord CE 5G was previously believed to be called OnePlus Nord N1 5G, a successor to OnePlus Nord N10 5G.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 27 May 2021 15:08 IST
OnePlus has not shared a date for the Summer Launch Event

  • OnePlus Nord CE 5G will likely be a budget-friendly offering
  • The phone could launch alongside the OnePlus TV U1S LED series
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus Nord 2 are expected in June

OnePlus Nord CE 5G India launch has been confirmed to take place during the company's Summer Launch Event. While the company has not shared a date for the event, it will likely take place early next month and also bring new OnePlus TV U1S LED TV series models. OnePlus Nord CE 5G is expected to be the successor to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G that launched in the European market in October last year but did not make its way to India.

OnePlus India shared on Twitter it will be hosting a Summer Launch Event soon along with a link to the Amazon landing page for the event. The Amazon page has a Notify Me button and clicking on it adds the event to your marketing subscriptions. If you visit the subscriptions section in your Amazon account, it shows the name ‘OnePlus Nord CE 5G.' Tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted that he received a mail after clicking Notify Me, that mentions the OnePlus Nord CE 5G moniker. Notably, Gadgets 360 did not receive any mail for the subscription.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G summer event inline onelis

The subscription list mentions OnePlus Nord CE 5G
Photo Credit: Amazon

The mention of OnePlus Nord CE 5G could be a slip up or it could be intentional. This phone is expected to be a successor to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G that was launched in Europe and North America but not in India. It is said to carry the same design with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a triple rear camera setup, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

A recent report stated that OnePlus plans on launching two phones in the Nord series — OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus Nord 2. One of them is expected to be unveiled on June 10 while the other may break cover on June 25. It is possible that the Summer Launch Event takes place on June 10 which would mean the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will launch on June 10 and the OnePlus Nord 2 on June 25. It would be quite a surprise if OnePlus launches both the phones at the same event. Recently, the company accidentally confirmed the OnePlus Nord 2 moniker as well.

Furthermore, OnePlus TV U1S LED TV series is expected to be unveiled at the event as well. As per a recent report, the series may include a 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models and come with HDR10+, HLG, and MEMC support, along with a 60Hz refresh rate. They may also feature 30W speakers with Dolby Audio, co-tuned with Dynaudio, and HDMI 2.0 ports. Last year, OnePlus launched OnePlus TV U1 in a single 55-inch model that was priced at Rs. 52,999.

As mentioned earlier, OnePlus has not shared a date for the Summer Lauch Event but says it is coming soon.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vineet Washington
