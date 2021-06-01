OnePlus Nord CE 5G is all set to launch in India on June 10. Ahead of the launch, the company is teasing key details about the phone and the latest teaser hints at a “sleek and streamlined design.” Furthermore, Amazon has posted a quiz about OnePlus Nord CE 5G, confirming its availability on the e-commerce site and also hinting at few specifications details through the questions. Alongside OnePlus Nord CE 5G, the company is also launching OnePlus TV U-Series models in the country.

The company took to Twitter to tease OnePlus Nord CE 5G ahead of its official launch. The teaser shows a glimpse of the capsule-shaped camera module on the back, similar to that of OnePlus Nord. The original OnePlus Nord had a quad camera setup on the back and OnePlus Nord CE 5G may continue that trend. It is likely to see a gradient finish that is similar to the Blue Marble finish on OnePlus Nord. The company's event page teased a new “sleek and streamlined design.” Rest of the features will be unveiled on June 2, June 4, and June 8.

Amazon is also teasing the arrival of OnePlus Nord CE 5G in the country, and it is hosting a quiz, enabling users to win a free handset. This quiz temporarily leaked key specifications of the phone, but those errors have now been rectified. 91Mobiles was able to spot them before they were removed. It suggested that OnePlus Nord CE 5G may come in a Charcoal Ink colour option, pack 8GB RAM, and offer 128GB of storage. There are likely going to be more storage configurations of OnePlus Nord CE 5G, perhaps in a 12GB + 256GB storage variant, but concrete details will only be known upon launch.

Leaked specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 5G include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, a 6.43-inch AMOLED hole-punch display with 90Hz refresh rate, a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor, and a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be available for pre-orders from June 11 for Red Cable club members. Open sale will start on June 16.

