OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus Nord 2 May to Launch in India, Alleged BIS Listing Suggests

OnePlus Nord CE 5G was previously thought to be called OnePlus Nord N1 5G.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 May 2021 18:40 IST
OnePlus Nord launched in July 2020 in India

  • OnePlus Nord CE 5G is said to be the successor to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G
  • OnePlus Nord 2 may be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
  • OnePlus has not shared any information about upcoming Nord series phones

OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus Nord 2 (not the official names) could both be launching soon, according to a tipster. The two phones may have been spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at an imminent India launch. At this point though both phones are being referred to by codenames so OnePlus might surprise us yet. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is believed to be the successor to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G that was not launched in India by the brand. The OnePlus Nord 2 is said to be the successor to the OnePlus Nord that the company launched in India in July last year. As of now, OnePlus has not shared any information on either of the phones.

Tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted a screenshot of what is said to be a BIS listing for two OnePlus models – EB2101 and DN2101. The tipster states OnePlus EBBA is the codename for model number EB2101 while OnePlus Denniz is codename for mode number DN2101. Further, the OnePlus EBBA codename is said to be for the successor to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G while the OnePlus Denniz is said to be the codename for the OnePlus Nord 2. The BIS listing suggests the phones will launch in India.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G launched in the European market in October last year and then made available in North America in January this year. The budget friendly phone did not make its way to India. On the other hand, OnePlus did launch a budget friendly phone in India in the form of OnePlus Nord in July 2020.

The successor to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G was rumoured to be called the OnePlus Nord N1 5G until recently. A report claimed that it will be called OnePlus Nord CE 5G. No other information on the phone was provided. Back in March, it was reported that the OnePlus Nord N10 5G successor will carry the same design and come with a hole-punch cutout. It is said to carry a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a triple rear camera setup, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The OnePlus Nord 2 could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC according to a recent report.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Built well, comfortable design
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • 5G-ready processor
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light image quality
Read detailed OnePlus Nord review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4115mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
