OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Confirmed to Sport MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC Ahead of India Launch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G was reportedly spotted on the company’s website.

By David Delima | Updated: 12 February 2022 17:21 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Confirmed to Sport MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC Ahead of India Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ishan Agarwal

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G was allegedly spotted by a tipster ahead of the smartphone's launch

  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will launch in India on February 17
  • MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC is an octa-core SoC
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will succeed last year’s OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, the company revealed on Friday. The company has already confirmed the smartphone will launch in India on February 17. Ahead of the smartphone's debut, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has reportedly been spotted on the company's website, tipping the design and colour for the upcoming smartphone. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is yet to reveal additional specifications of the handset, which is a successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 5G released last year.  

On Friday, OnePlus [announced](https://twitter.com/OnePlus_IN/status/1492076287640281089) on Twitter that the upcoming [OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/oneplus-nord-2-ce-5g-price-in-india-104811) will feature a MediaTek Dimensity SoC under the hood. The announcement confirms previous leaks that tipped the smartphone to launch with the same SoC. The upcoming [OnePlus](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/oneplus-phones) Nord CE 2 5G is tipped to launch with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, along with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC under the hood.

Meanwhile, an alleged image of the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G was shared on Twitter by tipster Ishan Agarwal, ahead of the launch of the smartphone. According to Agarwal, the smartphone was spotted on the company's website. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is tipped to arrive in Bahamas Blue and Grey Mirror colour options, and the image shared by the tipster could be OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G in the former colour option.  

According to a recent [report](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/news/oneplus-nord-ce-2-5g-price-in-india-rs-23999-24999-specifications-mediatek-dimensity-900-android-11-launch-february-17-2760841) on the specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, the handset is tipped to sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, as confirmed by the company. However, OnePlus is yet to reveal the RAM and storage options that will be available on OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G at launch.  

On the optics front, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is tipped to feature a triple camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with a 119-degree field of view, and an unspecified 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. The smartphone is also said to feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is tipped to come with 128GB of inbuilt storage, which can be expanded via a microSD (up to 1TB) card slot, and run on a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC charging.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus, OnePlus Nord Series, MediaTek Dimensity 900, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Specifications, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Colour Options
David Delima
David Delima
David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works.
Amazon Mobile and TV Savings Days Sale Announced With Discount on Smartphone, Smart TVs, More

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Confirmed to Sport MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC Ahead of India Launch
