OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is set to debut on February 17 as the successor to company's OnePlus Nord CE 5G that was launched last year. The smartphone will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC under the hood, as recently confirmed by OnePlus. Ahead of the launch of the handset, a tipster has leaked India price of the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. The smartphone is tipped to launch in two colours, in line with previous leaks of the smartphone.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price in India (leaked)

According to details shared by tipster Yogesh Brar on Twitter, the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G could be priced at Rs. 23,999 for a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant would cost Rs. 25,999. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G could launch in Bahama Blue and Gray Mirror colour options, according to the tipster. OnePlus is yet to reveal any details indicating the price or RAM and storage configurations of the smartphone. The tipster says that sales of the smartphone will begin this week, right after the launch event.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G specifications (expected)

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is tipped to run on Android 11, with the company's OxygenOS running on top. The smartphone is said to sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, HDR 10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. According to a post shared by OnePlus earlier, the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC under the hood. The smartphone is tipped to feature up to 8GB of RAM.

On the camera front, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is said to feature a triple rear camera setup, and leaked renders of the smartphone suggest it could be placed in a raised, rectangular module. The smartphone is tipped to sport a 64-megapixel primary rear camera sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and an unspecified 2-megapixel camera. The smartphone is also said to come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera in the front.

The upcoming smartphone is tipped to feature 128GB of inbuilt storage, which can be expanded via microSD (up to 1TB) card slot. The handset is also said to come with a 3.5mm headphone jack. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is tipped to run on a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging over USB Type-C, according to previous leaks of the smartphone.