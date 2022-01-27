Technology News
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Tipped to Launch on February 11, Said to Feature Triple Rear Camera Setup

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is said to feature a triple camera setup.

By David Delima | Updated: 27 January 2022 18:41 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Tipped to Launch on February 11, Said to Feature Triple Rear Camera Setup

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ @heyitsyogesh

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G renders (pictured) were previously spotted showing a triple camera setup

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is said to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC
  • The smartphone will succeed OnePlus Nord CE 5G launched last year
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G was recently spotted on the BIS website

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is tipped to launch next month, according to a new leak. The successor to the company's OnePlus Nord CE 5G is tipped to launch on February 11, ahead of the global launch of OnePlus 10 Pro in March. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is also tipped to launch with a triple camera setup. The smartphone is said to be out of the testing phase in India and in Europe, according to a recent report, hinting at the upcoming launch of the smartphone.

The upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone could launch on February 11, according to a tweet by noted tipster Max Jambor. The tweet also contains an illustration of the handset's camera module, which suggests it could feature a triple camera setup. OnePlus is yet to reveal any details regarding the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, but the smartphone was recently spotted in the source code of the company's website.

According to older reports, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is codenamed Ivan and the smartphone was previously spotted on the BIS website, bearing the model number IV2201. The smartphone is tipped to sport a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

Leaked renders of the smartphone also suggest that OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will feature a triple rear camera setup. The smartphone is tipped to feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone could also feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera, located in the hole-punch display. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is also tipped to feature a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W charging.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.