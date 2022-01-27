OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is tipped to launch next month, according to a new leak. The successor to the company's OnePlus Nord CE 5G is tipped to launch on February 11, ahead of the global launch of OnePlus 10 Pro in March. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is also tipped to launch with a triple camera setup. The smartphone is said to be out of the testing phase in India and in Europe, according to a recent report, hinting at the upcoming launch of the smartphone.

The upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone could launch on February 11, according to a tweet by noted tipster Max Jambor. The tweet also contains an illustration of the handset's camera module, which suggests it could feature a triple camera setup. OnePlus is yet to reveal any details regarding the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, but the smartphone was recently spotted in the source code of the company's website.

According to older reports, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is codenamed Ivan and the smartphone was previously spotted on the BIS website, bearing the model number IV2201. The smartphone is tipped to sport a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

Leaked renders of the smartphone also suggest that OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will feature a triple rear camera setup. The smartphone is tipped to feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone could also feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera, located in the hole-punch display. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is also tipped to feature a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W charging.

