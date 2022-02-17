Technology News
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus TV Y1S Series India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, More

OnePlus' official live stream event will be held virtually at 7pm IST.

By David Delima | Updated: 17 February 2022 08:00 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus TV Y1S Series India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, More

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus has teased a 'OnePlus Connectivity' integration which could be announced at the event

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC
  • The smartphone will come with 65W SuperVOOC charging support
  • OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge feature bezel-less design

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is set to launch in India today, alongside the company's latest OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge smart TV models. The upcoming smartphone will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC under the hood, and will feature a triple camera setup, according to details shared by OnePlus. Meanwhile, the company is also expected to launch two new smart TV models in the country, as part of the company's affordable Y-Series smart TV lineup.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge livestream details

OnePlus will hold the virtual launch event for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone and OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge smart TV models at 7pm today. The event will be livestreamed on the OnePlus India YouTube channel and on the company's website, and viewers will also be able to tune in to the launch live through the video embedded here.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price in India (expected)

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G could begin at Rs. 23,999 for a base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while an 8GB+128GB storage variant could be priced at Rs. 25,999 according to a recent report. The phone is tipped to launch in Bahama Blue and Grey Mirror colour options, and OnePlus recently teased the smartphone in the Bahama Blue colour variant on its Twitter account.

The company hasn't officially announced details of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G pricing, and these details are expected to be announced during the official launch event.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G specifications (expected)

OnePlus has already confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity SoC. The company hasn't revealed RAM and storage options for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, but recent leaks tip the smartphone to launch with up to 8GB of RAM, sporting a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, HDR 10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. OnePlus has also revealed that the smartphone will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, and come with dedicated microSD card slot (up to 1TB).

The company has shown off the rear design of the smartphone on Twitter, giving customers an idea of what to expect from the smartphone. From the images, it appears that OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will feature a triple rear camera setup, and the company has confirmed it will feature a 64-megapixel triple camera setup. The handset is also said to come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. OnePlus has also confirmed that OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will feature 65W SuperVOOC fast charging.

OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge (expected)

OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge are tipped to launch in 32-inch and 43-inch display sizes. The company has revealed that the smart TV will feature a bezel-less design. According to OnePlus' website, both OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge will feature a gamma engine for improved details and will run on Android TV 11 with Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) while gaming.

The company has confirmed that both OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge will feature dual-band Wi-Fi support and offers “OnePlus Connectivity” suggesting the TV will offer integration with OnePlus devices including smartphone, wireless earbuds and wearables. According to previous reports, OnePlus TV Y1S could be sold through online channels, while OnePlus TV Y1S Edge could be sold via offline stores.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: OnePlus Event, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge, OnePlus, OnePlus India, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Specifications, OnePlus TV Y1S Specifications, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge Specifications

Further reading: OnePlus Event, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge, OnePlus, OnePlus India, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Specifications, OnePlus TV Y1S Specifications, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge Specifications
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, Redmi K50 AMG F1 Champion Edition With 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
Google Announces Multi-Year Plans to Limit Ad Tracking for Android Users, With Privacy Sandbox

