OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G India Launch Date Set for February 17, Design Tipped in Teaser Video

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is tipped to feature a triple camera setup.

By David Delima | Updated: 10 February 2022 10:56 IST
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ Yogesh Brar

OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G renders (pictured) suggest it could sport a triple rear camera setup

  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will succeed the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
  • The smartphone is tipped to sport a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is said to sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is set to launch on February 17, the company announced on Thursday. OnePlus also teased the design of the upcoming mid-range smartphone ahead of the launch scheduled for next week. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is tipped to sport a triple camera setup. The phone's mention was previously spotted in the source code of the OnePlus website; it was listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website later. OnePlus is yet to officially reveal more details of the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G but a new leak has dropped some hints.

The company announced on Twitter that it will launch OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G on February 17, along with a short video teasing the design of the upcoming OnePlus handset. The rear camera module of the phone appears to sport the same design tipped in previous leaks, including a recent one shared by tipster Max Jambor. The teaser shows a power button located on the right side while the volume rocker is located on the left side. From the teaser video, it appears that OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G may not feature an alert slider.

According to a tweet by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G could launch in 6GB and 8GB RAM options, along with 128GB of inbuilt storage which may be expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot, according to the tipster.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is tipped to sport a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. The smartphone was spotted on the BIS website in December, and also appeared in the source code of the company's website.

Previously leaked renders of the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G suggest that the handset could be equipped with a triple rear camera setup. The teaser video shared by OnePlus appears to corroborate that information. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is said to feature a 64-megapixel primary camera, with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel tertiary camera, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. As previously mentioned, OnePlus is yet to reveal details of pricing and specifications for the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone ahead of the February 17 launch date.

