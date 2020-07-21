OnePlus Nord launch is set for today. The launch will take place through a livestream, though OnePlus is also hosting an augmented reality (AR) coverage to provide a distinct, immersive experience. The OnePlus Nord is one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2020. It is also aimed to debut as the first model in the new lineup that the Chinese company has designed specifically to offer affordable options in the market — alongside its existing flagship models. In addition to the OnePlus Nord, today's event will see the official debut of the OnePlus Buds, the company's first truly wireless (TWS) earbuds.

OnePlus Nord livestream details

The OnePlus Nord launch will take place at 7:30pm IST today. The event will be streamed live through a dedicated microsite on the OnePlus website. Additionally, there is a dedicated OnePlus Nord AR app for both Android and iOS devices to offer the immersive launch experience. OnePlus also brought special launch invites that are designed to provide an AR hands-on experience post the launch event.

Users who have installed the OnePlus Nord AR app will be able to get the enhanced virtual experience just after setting up their avatar and following the on-screen instructions. It is, however, important to note that you need a good Internet connectivity to get a consistent AR streaming experience. Moreover, you should stay tuned to Gadgets 360 to catch all the action live.

To reiterate, the OnePlus Nord will not be the only device that is launching at the event. There will also be the much-awaited OnePlus Buds that will be unveiled during the virtual announcement.

OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Buds price in India (expected)

The OnePlus Nord price in India will be announced post the launch announcement later today. However, the phone is already confirmed to carry a price tag under $500 (roughly Rs. 37,400). The OnePlus Nord is likely to be available in multiple variants, and its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option was recently spotted on a retailer site at RON 2,299.99 (Rs. 39,400). On the other hand, the OnePlus Buds are set to debut with a price of under $100 (roughly Rs. 7,500).

OnePlus Nord specifications (expected)

The OnePlus Nord is quite likely to run Android 10 with OxygenOS on top and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The phone is already confirmed to have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. Further, it is teased to have a 4,115mAh battery and said to support 30W Warp Charge fast charging. The OnePlus Nord will also come in at least two distinct colour options.

For photos and videos, the OnePlus Nord will come with a quad rear camera setup and include a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, as per a recent teaser. The camera setup is also teased to include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, 5-megapixel depth shooter, and a sensor with a macro lens. Additionally, there will be optical image stabilisation (OIS) support to resist jerks and hand shakes to some extent. The OnePlus Nord is also teased to come with a dual camera setup at the front, along with a 32-megapixel primary selfie camera sensor.

OnePlus Buds specifications (expected)

The OnePlus Buds are found to have a design mix of Apple AirPods and Google Pixel Buds. The earbuds are teased to offer up to 30 hours of battery life, when used with the bundled case. Further, OnePlus phone users are claimed to receive a seamless audio experience through the new offering.

If we look at the rumour mill, the OnePlus Buds are likely to come in at least three different colour options and support the company's proprietary Warp Charge technology. You could also expect features such as touch controls and ear detection.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.