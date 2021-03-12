Technology News
OnePlus Nord Android 11 Update Rollout Paused Due to Bugs, Company Working on Updated Build

OnePlus Nord was released in July of last year with Android 10 and the company started testing Android 11 in January 2021.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 12 March 2021 12:25 IST
OnePlus Nord started receiving Android 11 at the beginning of March

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord users in India face bugs after updating to Android 11
  • The rollout for the update has been temporarily paused
  • OnePlus has not shared a timeline for a new build

OnePlus Nord Android 11 update rollout has been paused as users were experiencing bugs after updating to the latest version of Android. OnePlus started rolling out Android 11 to OnePlus Nord users at the beginning of March and while there is no official list of bugs shared, users have complained on the company forums about app crashes, notification issues, battery drain and more. These issues seem to have slipped through the open beta phase and have ended up in the final stable version of OxygenOS 11, and unfortunately the rollout has been temporarily put on hold.

A community consultant on the official forum shared that the company has “temporarily paused” the rollout for Android 11 update for the OnePlus Nord due to “some bugs,” according to the post. It states that OnePlus is investigating the issues and will release an updated build as soon as possible. There is no timeline for the new build and no temporary solution for users who installed the update and are facing these bugs.

OnePlus Nord update issue oneplus

The post does not details the bugs that have been detected.
Photo Credit: OnePlus community forum

The post does not detail the bugs that have been detected but users have shared they are facing issues like faster battery drain, app crashes, not getting notifications from apps like WhatsApp and Instagram, as well as a laggy experience overall. These issues seem to have slipped through the beta testing phase that started early in January this year. OnePlus 7 series and OnePlus 7T series also received beta builds in January but a stable Android 11 build has not been rolled out yet. Now, with these issues detected with the stable Android 11 build for the OnePlus Nord, it is unclear what the update timeline for the OnePlus 7/ 7T series will be.

OnePlus Nord users in India started receiving Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update at the beginning of March and it brought some system improvements, ambient display tweaks, improved dark mode, and improvements to the shelf and gallery. The phone also got a new UI and optimisations to third party app stability.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord update, OnePlus, Android 11
Vineet Washington
