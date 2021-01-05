Technology News
loading

OnePlus Nord Gets Its Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta Update

OxygenOS 11 will bring a fresh UI design to the OnePlus Nord.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 5 January 2021 18:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus Nord Gets Its Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta Update

OxygenOS 11 will bring a new shelf design interface to the OnePlus Nord

Highlights
  • The OnePlus Nord update brings a fresh UI design
  • The phone will get improvements to the ambient display
  • OxygenOS 11 will stabilise some third-party apps on the OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord users can now install the Open Beta build of the Android-11 based OxygenOS 11. The software update is available for Indian and global variants of the phone, except the European version that will be added soon, as per the company. OxygenOS 11 will update the device to Android 11 and bring with it changes such as a fresh UI design, a shortcut key for Dark Mode, improvements to the phone's ambient display, and more.

Since this is an Open Beta version and not a stable build, OnePlus has cautioned users through the company forum that there could be potential risks involved in installing the beta software, while also providing instructions on how to install it. The company also says that OnePlus Nord users must make sure that the battery level of their devices is above 30 percent and a minimum of 3GB storage space is available before installing the update.

OnePlus had confirmed late last week that the OnePlus Nord will receive its first Open Beta build based on OxygenOS 11 this week. OnePlus 7, and OnePlus 7T are next in line to receive the update in the coming weeks.

As per the changelog, OxygenOS 11 will bring stability to some third-party applications and improve the user experience on the OnePlus Nord. Dark Mode can be enabled by pulling down the quick setting. Users can also customise the timings for the Dark Mode to enable automatically.

Coming to the ambient display, 10 new clock styles have been added to the OnePlus Nord. There will be a newly added 'Insight' clock style, which will change according to the phone usage data. A 'Canvas' feature has also been added that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on the phone.

OxygenOS 11 will also bring a new shelf design interface and a weather widget to the OnePlus Nord. There will be a story function in the gallery, where weekly videos will automatically form using photos and videos from the storage, as per the changelog. The loading speed of the gallery and image preview is claimed to be faster after the update, as per OnePlus.

To update, users are required to download the latest ROM upgrade ZIP package from the specified server and copy the ROM upgrade package to the phone storage. Then, go to Settings> System Updates > Local upgrade. Click on the corresponding installation package upgrade. When the upgrade is complete, users are to click on Restart. As noted earlier in the article, OnePlus Nord users who utilise the smartphone as their daily drivers shouldn't consider installing the beta update, as it is buggy. Instead, they should wait for the stable update to rollout in the coming weeks.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Built well, comfortable design
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • 5G-ready processor
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light image quality
Read detailed OnePlus Nord review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4115mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord update, OxygenOS 11, Android 11, OnePlus
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Vivo X60 Pro+ Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch, Includes Snapdragon 888 SoC and 55W Fast Charging
Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Camera Teased, Could Be a Hint at New Super Zoom Feature

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord Gets Its Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta Update
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 10i With 108-Megapixel Samsung HM2 Sensor Launched in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy M02s With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  3. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G to Launch in India on January 18
  4. Redmi Note 9T 5G Will Be Launched on January 8
  5. Moto G Power (2021), Moto G Play (2021) Key Specifications Tipped in New Leak
  6. CoWIN App to Be Official Vaccine App for India: All You Need to Know
  7. Xiaomi Offers Free Repairs to Mi A3 Users Affected by Bricking Issue
  8. OnePlus 9 Pro May Support 45W Wireless Charging, Reverse Wireless Charging
  9. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  10. Apple to Launch AirTags, MacBooks, and New AR Device in 2021: Kuo
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro Getting MIUI 12 Update: Reports
  2. Dell Launches Wide Range of Latitude, Precision Laptops and OptiPlex Modular Desktops
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Camera Teased, Could Be a Hint at New Super Zoom Feature
  4. OnePlus Nord Gets Its Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta Update
  5. Vivo X60 Pro+ Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch, Includes Snapdragon 888 SoC and 55W Fast Charging
  6. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Tops List of Richest Charitable Gifts in 2020 With $10-Billion Climate Change Donation
  7. Microsoft Windows Could Be Getting Major Visual Overhaul, Job Posting Suggests: Report
  8. OnePlus Band Teased by Company; India Launch Date, Price and Specifications Tipped
  9. Apple AirTags, MacBooks, New AR Device to Launch in 2021, Says Ming-Chi Kuo; AirTags 3D Animation Leaks
  10. Alibaba to Shut Down Xiami Music App on February 5 Due to ‘Operational Adjustments’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com