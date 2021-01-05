OnePlus Nord Gets Its Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta Update

OnePlus Nord users can now install the Open Beta build of the Android-11 based OxygenOS 11. The software update is available for Indian and global variants of the phone, except the European version that will be added soon, as per the company. OxygenOS 11 will update the device to Android 11 and bring with it changes such as a fresh UI design, a shortcut key for Dark Mode, improvements to the phone's ambient display, and more.

Since this is an Open Beta version and not a stable build, OnePlus has cautioned users through the company forum that there could be potential risks involved in installing the beta software, while also providing instructions on how to install it. The company also says that OnePlus Nord users must make sure that the battery level of their devices is above 30 percent and a minimum of 3GB storage space is available before installing the update.

OnePlus had confirmed late last week that the OnePlus Nord will receive its first Open Beta build based on OxygenOS 11 this week. OnePlus 7, and OnePlus 7T are next in line to receive the update in the coming weeks.

As per the changelog, OxygenOS 11 will bring stability to some third-party applications and improve the user experience on the OnePlus Nord. Dark Mode can be enabled by pulling down the quick setting. Users can also customise the timings for the Dark Mode to enable automatically.

Coming to the ambient display, 10 new clock styles have been added to the OnePlus Nord. There will be a newly added 'Insight' clock style, which will change according to the phone usage data. A 'Canvas' feature has also been added that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on the phone.

OxygenOS 11 will also bring a new shelf design interface and a weather widget to the OnePlus Nord. There will be a story function in the gallery, where weekly videos will automatically form using photos and videos from the storage, as per the changelog. The loading speed of the gallery and image preview is claimed to be faster after the update, as per OnePlus.

To update, users are required to download the latest ROM upgrade ZIP package from the specified server and copy the ROM upgrade package to the phone storage. Then, go to Settings> System Updates > Local upgrade. Click on the corresponding installation package upgrade. When the upgrade is complete, users are to click on Restart. As noted earlier in the article, OnePlus Nord users who utilise the smartphone as their daily drivers shouldn't consider installing the beta update, as it is buggy. Instead, they should wait for the stable update to rollout in the coming weeks.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.