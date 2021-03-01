Technology News
OnePlus Nord Receiving Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Update With New UI, Ambient Display, More

OnePlus Nord is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC and was launched with Android 10 out-of-the-box.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 1 March 2021 17:24 IST
OnePlus Nord gets a Story feature in Gallery

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord Android 11 rollout starts today
  • OnePlus Nord gets new UI for the shelf
  • The phone gets Dark Mode improvements

OnePlus Nord is finally receiving Android 11-based OxygenOS 11, the company has announced through a forum post. OnePlus Nord was launched in July last year with Android 10-based OxygenOS 10. Android 11 brings all the features of the latest OS along with some tweaks and customisations of OxygenOS. It brings a new UI, new ambient display features, improved dark mode, and some more improvements to the OnePlus Nord. The company has also mentioned that this will be an incremental over-the-air (OTA) update.

OnePlus Nord Android 11 update

OnePlus has shared through an official forum post that OnePlus Nord will start receiving OxygenOS 11, based on Android 11 from today, March 1. The update brings some system improvements, ambient display tweaks, improved dark mode, shelf, and gallery. The OnePlus Nord gets a new UI and optimisations to third party app stability. The Insight clock style has been added to ambient display that you can customise in the settings. A Canvas always-on display has also been added.

There is now a shortcut key in quick settings for enabling Dark Mode. The update also brings auto turn-on feature with a customisable time range. OnePlus Nord now gets a new UI for the shelf as well (the page that shows when you swipe right on your home screen). There is now a weather widget with improved animations.

The updated Gallery gets a Story feature that creates weekly stories from the videos and photos you have on your OnePlus Nord. OnePlus says the image loading speed has also been improved for a better viewing experience.

Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 is an incremental OTA update that, as per the company, will reach a few users right now. After OnePlus makes sure there are no critical bugs, the update will be rolled out to all users in the next few days. If you have not received a notification, head to Settings > System > System updates. If you don't see it here, wait for a few days and it should reach you.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Built well, comfortable design
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • 5G-ready processor
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light image quality
Read detailed OnePlus Nord review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4115mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Vineet Washington
WhatsApp Rolls Out Ability to Mute Videos Before Sharing for Android Users

