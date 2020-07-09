Technology News
loading

OnePlus Nord AMOLED Display Confirmed in New Instagram Teaser

OnePlus Nord is set to launch on July 21 and the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 July 2020 14:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus Nord AMOLED Display Confirmed in New Instagram Teaser

Photo Credit: Instagram/ OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord is teased to offer OIS support

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord will be launched through an AR event
  • The phone is tipped to pack a 4,300mAh battery
  • OnePlus Nord availability has been teased on Amazon India

OnePlus Nord AMOLED display has been confirmed by the phone maker. The company has just released new Instagram Stories to announce that the phone will not have an LCD display, but rather will incorporate an AMOLED display. The device is all set to launch in India on July 21, and OnePlus is busy building all of the hype around the mid-range device. Co-founder Car Pei confirmed that the OnePlus Nord will launch in India and Europe markets, but will skip the US market this time around.

The latest stories on the OnePlus Nord Instagram account confirm that the phone will integrate an AMOLED display. The company used a cheeky meme to reveal the information, and this could probably give the OnePlus Nord an edge from the other mid-range competitors — an AMOLED display is more common amongst premium phones. Given that the OnePlus Nord is expected to sit in the mid-range segment, this could be one of the headliner features highlighted at launch.

The OnePlus Nord is also confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G processor and be priced under $500. The phone is tipped to have optical image stabilisation (OIS).

As mentioned, the OnePlus Nord will launch in India on July 21 and pre-orders will begin on July 15. The phone's availability is teased on Amazon India.

The launch event will kick off at 7:30pm IST and the company is hosting a unique AR event online this time around. OnePlus notes that OnePlus Nord will be unveiled through the OnePlus Nord AR app that is available via Google Play store for Android and App Store for iOS users.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord Display, OnePlus Nord Specifications, OnePlus, OnePlus Nord Features, OnePlus Nord India Launch
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
TikTok's Hong Kong Exit a 'Win-Win' Business Move

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord AMOLED Display Confirmed in New Instagram Teaser
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Said to Pack a 48-Megapixel Primary Camera
  2. Can Instagram Reels Fill a TikTok Shaped Hole in Our Hearts?
  3. Realme C11 Set to Launch in India on July 14
  4. Xiaomi Teases India Launch for Redmi Note 9 on Twitter
  5. Instagram Taps TikTok Stars for Reels Testing in India After China App Ban
  6. OnePlus Nord AMOLED Display Confirmed in New Instagram Teaser
  7. Asus ROG Phone 3 With Snapdragon 865+ SoC Launching in India on July 22
  8. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Launch in India on July 21
  9. Instagram Reels: How to Create TikTok-Style Videos
  10. The Army Has Asked Personnel to Delete 89 Apps Including Facebook, Tiktok
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A01 Core Leaked Images Reveal New Design Details: Report
  2. Truecaller Says Disappointed by Indian Army’s Reported Ban, Emphasises Local Storage of User Data
  3. WhatsApp Business Gets New Features Like Chat With QR Codes, Catalogue Sharing, More
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Aluminium Edition Launched in India
  5. Apple to Introduce 12.9-Inch iPad Pro in Q1 2021, Taps Suppliers for Mini-LED Technology for MacBook: Report
  6. Airtel Expands Rs. 99, Rs. 129, Rs. 199 Prepaid Recharge Plans to More Circles: Report
  7. Batwoman: Javicia Leslie Becomes the First Black Actress to Play Lesbian Superhero
  8. LG Lists Smartphones Eligible for Custom Velvet UI
  9. Poco Gives Clarification on Poco M2 Pro Security Issues
  10. Samsung Phones May Not Come With a Charger in the Box Starting Next Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com