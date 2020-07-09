OnePlus Nord AMOLED Display Confirmed in New Instagram Teaser

OnePlus Nord AMOLED display has been confirmed by the phone maker. The company has just released new Instagram Stories to announce that the phone will not have an LCD display, but rather will incorporate an AMOLED display. The device is all set to launch in India on July 21, and OnePlus is busy building all of the hype around the mid-range device. Co-founder Car Pei confirmed that the OnePlus Nord will launch in India and Europe markets, but will skip the US market this time around.

The latest stories on the OnePlus Nord Instagram account confirm that the phone will integrate an AMOLED display. The company used a cheeky meme to reveal the information, and this could probably give the OnePlus Nord an edge from the other mid-range competitors — an AMOLED display is more common amongst premium phones. Given that the OnePlus Nord is expected to sit in the mid-range segment, this could be one of the headliner features highlighted at launch.

The OnePlus Nord is also confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G processor and be priced under $500. The phone is tipped to have optical image stabilisation (OIS).

As mentioned, the OnePlus Nord will launch in India on July 21 and pre-orders will begin on July 15. The phone's availability is teased on Amazon India.

The launch event will kick off at 7:30pm IST and the company is hosting a unique AR event online this time around. OnePlus notes that OnePlus Nord will be unveiled through the OnePlus Nord AR app that is available via Google Play store for Android and App Store for iOS users.

