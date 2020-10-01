Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7 Series Oxygen OS Update Brings September 2020 Security Patch, Other Optimisations

OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7 Series Oxygen OS Update Brings September 2020 Security Patch, Other Optimisations

OnePlus Nord gets a new ‘Hide silent notifications in status bar’ feature that helps in filtering unimportant notifications.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 1 October 2020 13:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7 Series Oxygen OS Update Brings September 2020 Security Patch, Other Optimisations

OnePlus Nord and OnePlus 7 series updates will reach all users in a few days

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord gets OxygenOS 10.5.8
  • OnePlus 7 series gets OxygenOS 10.3.5
  • OnePlus Nord image stabilisation performance has been improved

OnePlus Nord and OnePlus 7 series have got September security patch in the form of OxygenOS 10.5.8 and OxygenOS 10.3.5 respectively, in India. The development was shared on the OnePlus forums for the smartphones. The OnePlus Nord gets a couple extra optimisations with the update as well, whereas the OnePlus 7 series, consisting of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, gets some system improvement only. The over the air (OTA) update for the Nord and the OnePlus 7 series is being rolled out in a staged manner.

OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 10.5.8 update

The OnePlus Nord update in India comes with version 10.5.8.AC01DA, as per the official forum post. It brings some system improvements, camera and display tweaks, and network improvements. The OnePlus Nord gets a ‘Hide silent notifications in status bar' feature that can filter unimportant notifications. It can be enabled by going to Settings > Apps & Notifications > Notifications > Advanced > Hide silent notifications in the status bar.

The expanded screenshot feature has been optimised and some known issues have been fixed as well. OnePlus says the image stabilisation performance has been optimised, the general display calibration has been improved, and network stability has been optimised. Along with these updates, the OnePlus Nord gets the latest September 2020 security patch as well.

OnePlus 7 series OxygenOS 10.3.5 update

The update for the OnePlus 7 series brings a user assistance feature that is said to help “master usage skills quickly”. It can be accessed by going into Settings > OnePlus Tips & Support. The OnePlus 7 Pro gets an improved user experience with optimised power consumption. The flashback issue with some third-party apps and some other known issues have been fixed as well. OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro have been updated to the latest September Android Security Patch.

OnePlus says the updates are being rolled out in stages and will reach all users in a few days, once the company has made sure there are no critical bugs. If you have not received a notification for the update, you can manually check for it by going to Settings > System > System updates.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Built well, comfortable design
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • 5G-ready processor
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light image quality
Read detailed OnePlus Nord review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4115mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Loud stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Below-average low-light camera performance
  • Inconsistent focus in portraits and macros
  • Poor low-light video stabilisation
Read detailed OnePlus 7 review
Display 6.41-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Powerful stereo speakers
  • Snappy UI and app performance
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Heavy
  • Inconsistent AF in macros
  • 4K videos have oversaturated colours
  • Mediocre low-light video performance
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 7 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9.0 Pie
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord update, oneplus 7 series, OnePlus 7 series update, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
PlayStation Plus Free Games Announced for October: Need for Speed Payback, Vampyr

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7 Series Oxygen OS Update Brings September 2020 Security Patch, Other Optimisations
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 4a Launching in India on October 17
  2. Realme Buds Wireless Pro Earphones to Launch in India Soon
  3. Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G With Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  4. Poco C3 Price in India Allegedly Tipped via Leaked Retail Box Images
  5. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 144Hz Display Launched
  6. Vivo V20 Specifications Detailed Fully Ahead of Launch in India
  7. OnePlus 8T Confirmed to Run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11
  8. Google Meet Free Users Can Have 24-Hour Long Video Calls Till March 31
  9. Xiaomi to Launch Two Redmi Audio Products in India on October 7
  10. Amazfit Neo Retro-Style Smartwatch Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7 Series Oxygen OS Update Brings September 2020 Security Patch, Other Optimisations
  2. Motorola Razr 5G India Launch Set for October 5, to Be Offered via Flipkart
  3. Telegram Update Brings Search Filters, Anonymous Admins, and Channel Comments
  4. PlayStation Plus Free Games Announced for October: Need for Speed Payback, Vampyr
  5. EU Drafts Rules to Force Big Tech Companies to Share Data: Report
  6. Spider-Man Remastered on PS5 Recasts Peter Parker, Upsets Fans
  7. WhatsApp Enables Always Mute, New Storage UI, Media Guidelines Features in Latest Android Beta
  8. Realme Buds Wireless Pro Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation to Launch in India on October 7 on Amazon
  9. TikTok Must Become US Firm or Will Be Banned, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Says
  10. Google Photos Getting New Editor on Android With AI-Suggestions, Granular Controls
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com