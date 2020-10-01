OnePlus Nord and OnePlus 7 series have got September security patch in the form of OxygenOS 10.5.8 and OxygenOS 10.3.5 respectively, in India. The development was shared on the OnePlus forums for the smartphones. The OnePlus Nord gets a couple extra optimisations with the update as well, whereas the OnePlus 7 series, consisting of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, gets some system improvement only. The over the air (OTA) update for the Nord and the OnePlus 7 series is being rolled out in a staged manner.

The OnePlus Nord update in India comes with version 10.5.8.AC01DA, as per the official forum post. It brings some system improvements, camera and display tweaks, and network improvements. The OnePlus Nord gets a ‘Hide silent notifications in status bar' feature that can filter unimportant notifications. It can be enabled by going to Settings > Apps & Notifications > Notifications > Advanced > Hide silent notifications in the status bar.

The expanded screenshot feature has been optimised and some known issues have been fixed as well. OnePlus says the image stabilisation performance has been optimised, the general display calibration has been improved, and network stability has been optimised. Along with these updates, the OnePlus Nord gets the latest September 2020 security patch as well.

The update for the OnePlus 7 series brings a user assistance feature that is said to help “master usage skills quickly”. It can be accessed by going into Settings > OnePlus Tips & Support. The OnePlus 7 Pro gets an improved user experience with optimised power consumption. The flashback issue with some third-party apps and some other known issues have been fixed as well. OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro have been updated to the latest September Android Security Patch.

OnePlus says the updates are being rolled out in stages and will reach all users in a few days, once the company has made sure there are no critical bugs. If you have not received a notification for the update, you can manually check for it by going to Settings > System > System updates.

