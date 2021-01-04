Technology News
OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7, and OnePlus 7T Series Smartphones Will Be Getting OxygenOS 11 Next, Company Confirms

The OnePlus Nord will be getting its first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta this week.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 4 January 2021 13:21 IST
The OnePlus Nord was launched in mid-2020, priced at under Rs. 30,000

Highlights
  • OxygenOS 11 is based on Android 11
  • OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7, and OnePlus 7T series to get OxygenOS 11 soon
  • The OnePlus 8T came with OxygenOS 11 out-of-the-box

OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7, and OnePlus 7T series smartphones are next in line to receive OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11, the company has confirmed. Although a bit slower to deliver updates to the latest version of Android than has typically been the case, OnePlus has finally assured users that these updates are indeed on the way soon, and will be rolling out in the coming days. The OnePlus Nord will receive its first Open Beta build based on OxygenOS 11 this week itself, followed in the coming weeks by the OnePlus 7 and 7T series which were launched in 2019.

The confirmation comes through a post on the OnePlus forum, which comes with a lot of details regarding the delay, its cause, and the steps going forward. While much of this relates to the background of the matter, the crux of the matter is that the OnePlus Nord (Review) will receive its first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta build this week, followed by the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series smartphones in the coming weeks. The OnePlus Nord was launched in mid-2020, while the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series smartphones were launched in 2019.

OnePlus has typically been known to quickly deliver the latest versions of Android and OxygenOS to its older devices. However, the company has been considerably slower than expected with the OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7, and OnePlus 7T series, to the point of even Samsung jumping ahead and rolling out Android 11 to some of its older devices. The OnePlus 8T came with OxygenOS 11 out-of-the-box, while the OnePlus 8 series received the update in October.

The start of 2021 finally sees OnePlus making concrete promises on delivery of these software updates for its older devices, in particular the OnePlus Nord which was launched in 2020. The OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro, will be next in line to receive the software updates, soon after the OnePlus Nord. All of these devices will start with Open Beta builds based on OxygenOS 11, with stable builds following later.

The most recent launch from the company is the OnePlus 8T (Review), which went on sale in October 2020. Priced at Rs. 42,999 onwards, the OnePlus 8T is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Built well, comfortable design
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • 5G-ready processor
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light image quality
Read detailed OnePlus Nord review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4115mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Loud stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Below-average low-light camera performance
  • Inconsistent focus in portraits and macros
  • Poor low-light video stabilisation
Read detailed OnePlus 7 review
Display 6.41-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Powerful stereo speakers
  • Snappy UI and app performance
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Heavy
  • Inconsistent AF in macros
  • 4K videos have oversaturated colours
  • Mediocre low-light video performance
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 7 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9.0 Pie
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent overall performance
  • All the features of OxygenOS 10 and security of Android 10
  • Good battery life with extremely quick charging
  • Premium looks and construction quality
  • Great display and good speakers
  • Bad
  • Some bugs and inconsistencies with the camera app
  • Low-light photos and videos could be better
  • No water or dust resistance
Read detailed OnePlus 7T review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3800mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Good battery life, very fast charging
  • Up-to-date software
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Bad
  • Unrealistic colours in 4K video
  • Low-light video and photos could be better
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • A little heavy
Read detailed OnePlus 7T Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4085mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro, OxygenOS 11, Android 11, Software update
WhatsApp Sets Single Day Record With 1.4 Billion Voice, Video Calls on New Year’s Eve

Comment
 
 

