OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7, and OnePlus 7T series smartphones are next in line to receive OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11, the company has confirmed. Although a bit slower to deliver updates to the latest version of Android than has typically been the case, OnePlus has finally assured users that these updates are indeed on the way soon, and will be rolling out in the coming days. The OnePlus Nord will receive its first Open Beta build based on OxygenOS 11 this week itself, followed in the coming weeks by the OnePlus 7 and 7T series which were launched in 2019.

The confirmation comes through a post on the OnePlus forum, which comes with a lot of details regarding the delay, its cause, and the steps going forward. While much of this relates to the background of the matter, the crux of the matter is that the OnePlus Nord (Review) will receive its first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta build this week, followed by the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series smartphones in the coming weeks. The OnePlus Nord was launched in mid-2020, while the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series smartphones were launched in 2019.

OnePlus has typically been known to quickly deliver the latest versions of Android and OxygenOS to its older devices. However, the company has been considerably slower than expected with the OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7, and OnePlus 7T series, to the point of even Samsung jumping ahead and rolling out Android 11 to some of its older devices. The OnePlus 8T came with OxygenOS 11 out-of-the-box, while the OnePlus 8 series received the update in October.

The start of 2021 finally sees OnePlus making concrete promises on delivery of these software updates for its older devices, in particular the OnePlus Nord which was launched in 2020. The OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro, will be next in line to receive the software updates, soon after the OnePlus Nord. All of these devices will start with Open Beta builds based on OxygenOS 11, with stable builds following later.

The most recent launch from the company is the OnePlus 8T (Review), which went on sale in October 2020. Priced at Rs. 42,999 onwards, the OnePlus 8T is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

