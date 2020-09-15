OnePlus Nord 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is finally set to go on sale on September 21 in India. The commencement of sales for the entry variant of the OnePlus Nord — priced at Rs. 24,999 — comes nearly two months after the smartphone was launched. Earlier sales of the OnePlus Nord were only for the 8GB/ 128GB and 12GB/ 256GB variants, and many buyers with a lower budget will look to take advantage of the latest sale, which will take place on Amazon.

Although the OnePlus Nord (Review) was announced in July this year at Rs. 24,999 onwards, the company announced that the cheapest variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage wouldn't go on sale till September. The sale date has now been confirmed as September 21 on the official landing page for the OnePlus Nord on Amazon.

Up until now, only the 8GB/128GB variant (Rs. 27,999) and 12GB/256GB variant (Rs. 29,999) have been on sale through Amazon, the OnePlus online store, and authorised offline channels. Although many buyers have gone with these more expensive variants in absence of availability of the base variant, the pricing of the 6GB/64GB OnePlus Nord could entice new buyers, particularly ahead of the Diwali festive season.

Up until now, the OnePlus Nord has been available in two colours, Blue Marble and Gray Onyx, but the company is expected to launch a new Gray Ash colour variant in October. The company has also released various software updates for the smartphone, with the most recent one rolling out in early September.

On a related note, rumours and reports on the upcoming OnePlus 8T have already started surfacing, although the higher pricing of the flagship series is unlikely to stifle demand for the much more affordable OnePlus Nord.

On a related note, rumours and reports on the upcoming OnePlus 8T have already started surfacing, although the higher pricing of the flagship series is unlikely to stifle demand for the much more affordable OnePlus Nord.

