OnePlus 65W Fast Charger Expected to Pack With OnePlus Nord SE Receives TUV Certification: Report

OnePlus Nord SE is expected to launch in Q1 2021.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 30 November 2020 18:15 IST
OnePlus Nord SE is expected to be the next phone in the OnePlus Nord (above) lineup

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord SE may feature a new 65W fast charger
  • A OnePlus 65W fast charger was reportedly spotted on a TUV certification
  • The smartphone is allegedly codenamed ‘Ebba'

OnePlus Nord SE could be getting a new 65W fast charger, as per a report. A OnePlus 65W fast charger reportedly appeared on a TUV certification and this is speculated to be for the OnePlus Nord SE, which is expected to launch in Q1 2021. The listing doesn't seem to reveal any other key specifications. A report earlier this month had also said that the upcoming smartphone will feature Warp Charge 65, like the OnePlus 8T.

According to a report by RootMyGalaxy, a new OnePlus 65W fast charger appeared on a TUV certification site, which could be for the upcoming OnePlus Nord SE. According to the listing, the charger outputs multiple charging rates; 5.0V/3.0A (15W), and 10.0V/6.5A (65W). Gadgets 360 was not able to independently confirm the listing.

A report by Android Central earlier this month had stated that OnePlus Nord SE will be the next phone in the Nord series, citing insider sources. The report had said that the smartphone will come with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. Warp Charge 65 was introduced by OnePlus with the OnePlus 8T, an expensive phone compared to the budget-friendly Nord series. OnePlus Nord SE will reportedly be sold in India and Europe only.

As per the report, OnePlus Nord SE will be the next addition to the OnePlus Nord lineup that includes the OnePlus Nord, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, and the OnePlus Nord N100. The phone is allegedly codenamed ‘Ebba', and expected to release in the first quarter of 2021 – this could be soon after OnePlus unveils the OnePlus 9 series.

OnePlus has so far not shared any information about the OnePlus Nord SE.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord SE, OnePlus Nord SE 65W fast charger, OnePlus
