OnePlus Nord Will Pack 48-Megapixel Main Camera, 12GB RAM; Other Specifications Revealed Ahead of July 21 Launch

The dual front camera setup on the OnePlus Nord will pack a 32-megapixel main selfie camera.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 17 July 2020 16:01 IST
OnePlus Nord Will Pack 48-Megapixel Main Camera, 12GB RAM; Other Specifications Revealed Ahead of July 21 Launch

OnePlus Nord will come in two colour options

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord will pack a 90Hz AMOLED display
  • The secondary front camera will have 105-degree field-of-view
  • The 48-megapixel main camera on OnePlus Nord will support OIS

OnePlus Nord was recently confirmed to pack quad rear cameras and dual front camera setup. Now, a OnePlus executive has revealed that the vertical rear camera module on the upcoming OnPlus Nord would house a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. Accompanying the 48-megapixel camera, there will be an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel depth camera, and a macro sensor, the executive added. It was also noted that the dual front camera setup would include a 32-megapixel primary selfie camera.

The development was shared on the company forum by OnePlus Nord Imaging Director Simon Liu. He also noted that there's an ultra-wide camera with 105-degree field-of-view accompanying the 32-megapixel main selfie camera.

"Both of Nord's front-facing cameras come with algorithms that automatically leverage the power of AI and long exposure technology to brighten up selfies and reduce noise in low light," Liu explained.

For selfies, the front cameras will support AI Face Detection to ensure that every face is "clear and detailed, even those right at the back of a packed selfie," he added.

OnePlus Nord Display and Processor

In a separate post, Shawn L, Head of Product for OnePlus Nord, announced that the upcoming OnePlus phone would feature a 90Hz display. The smartphone will also sport an AMOLED display, OnePlus Nord microsite on Amazon has revealed.

Additionally, the OnePlus Nord will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM. The phone will also pack a 4,115mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge fast charging support. It will be available in two colour options.

The OnePlus Nord will be unveiled on July 21 in India. OnePlus' first Truly Wireless earbuds (TWS), the OnePlus Buds will also be unveiled on the same today.

Recently, the company announced that the OnePlus Buds would offer seven hours of battery life. The upcoming TWS earbuds can further provide 10 hours of battery life with 10 minutes of charging with support for the Warp Charge fast charging solution.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord specifications, OnePlus Nord cameras, OnePlus Buds
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
