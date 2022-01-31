OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to launch sometime in April or May, and it will replace the OnePlus Nord 2, as per a report. The smartphone's price in India has also been tipped. This news comes a few days after the key specifications and design elements of the rumoured smartphone were leaked. Meanwhile, the price of the alleged OnePlus Nord 2 CE is also tipped online. The smartphone has been claimed to make its debut on February 11 with a triple camera setup.

Citing claims by tipster Yogesh Brar, 91Mobiles reports that the rumoured OnePlus Nord 2T will be launched in April or May at a price between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 40,000. The report adds that the base variant of the phone will be priced “just under Rs 30,000”. Furthermore, Brar says that the OnePlus Nord 2T will be replacing the OnePlus Nord 2. It could essentially mean that the OnePlus Nord 2 will be discontinued once the OnePlus Nord 2T is launched.

A recent report claimed that the OnePlus Nord 2T will run Android 12-based OxygenOS 12, and sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It could come with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB storage. The phone is tipped to come with the OnePlus Nord 2-like camera triple rear camera setup. OnePlus Nord 2T is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging support.

Now coming to the OnePlus Nord 2 CE, the report says that the rumoured smartphone is expected to launch on February 11 at a price between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000. The launch date is the same as the one leaked by tipster Max Jambor. The smartphone has been spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, bearing the model number IV2201.

