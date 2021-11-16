OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition has been officially launched in India and around the world. The new OnePlus phone is the same model hardware-wise that the company introduced in July. However, it comes with a list of cosmetic changes as well as an all-new packaging to reflect the iconic maze action game. One of the distinct features of the OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition over the original OnePlus Nord 2 is its back panel that has glossy Pac-Man-inspired finish that glows in the dark. There are also in-box goodies to give some nostalgia to all Pac-Man gamers.

OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition price in India, availability

OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition price in India has been set at Rs. 37,999 for the single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The phone is going on sale through Amazon and OnePlus.in starting 12pm (noon) on Tuesday, November 16. Alongside India, the OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition will be available in Europe at EUR 529 (roughly Rs. 44,900) and in the UK at GBP 499 (roughly Rs. 49,900) for the same 12GB + 256GB variant.

In contrast, the regular OnePlus Nord 2 in the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 34,999. Customers can also get that model in the 8GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB configurations at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively.

OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition specifications

On the specifications front, the OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition is identical to the regular model that was launched earlier this year. You will, however, get the new back panel that shows the puck-shaped character of the Pac-Man game in the light. The back of the phone also shows a maze-like pattern in the dark.

OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition back shows a maze-like pattern in the dark

Photo Credit: OnePlus

In addition to the unique back panel, the OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition comes in a special packaging that includes a Pac-Man silicone case and a Pac-Man phone holder. The phone also comes bundled with free Red Cable Club loyalty membership.

OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition comes in a special packaging

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus has also partnered with Pac-Man developer Bandai Namco Entertainment to tweak OxygenOS with Pac-Man-inspired wallpapers, ringtones, and icons as well as charging and fingerprint unlock animations. There is also a pre-installed copy of the Pac-Man 256 game to please its fans.

Rest of the features and hardware of the OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition align with the original OnePlus Nord 2. This means that you will get the same 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. There is also an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC, along with 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The OnePlus Nord 2 carries a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.88 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also includes an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the OnePlus Nord 2 has a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 selfie camera sensor at the front.

The OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition has 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus has packed the Nord 2 with a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports Warp Charge 65 fast charging.

