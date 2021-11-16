Technology News
OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition With Unique Glow-in-the-Dark Back Launched: Price in India, Specifications

OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition price in India is set at Rs. 37,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 November 2021 11:07 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition is going on sale starting Tuesday

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition comes in a single configuration
  • The OnePlus phone is internally the regular OnePlus Nord 2
  • OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition comes preloaded with Pac-Man content

OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition has been officially launched in India and around the world. The new OnePlus phone is the same model hardware-wise that the company introduced in July. However, it comes with a list of cosmetic changes as well as an all-new packaging to reflect the iconic maze action game. One of the distinct features of the OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition over the original OnePlus Nord 2 is its back panel that has glossy Pac-Man-inspired finish that glows in the dark. There are also in-box goodies to give some nostalgia to all Pac-Man gamers.

OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition price in India, availability

OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition price in India has been set at Rs. 37,999 for the single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The phone is going on sale through Amazon and OnePlus.in starting 12pm (noon) on Tuesday, November 16. Alongside India, the OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition will be available in Europe at EUR 529 (roughly Rs. 44,900) and in the UK at GBP 499 (roughly Rs. 49,900) for the same 12GB + 256GB variant.

In contrast, the regular OnePlus Nord 2 in the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 34,999. Customers can also get that model in the 8GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB configurations at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively.

OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition specifications

On the specifications front, the OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition is identical to the regular model that was launched earlier this year. You will, however, get the new back panel that shows the puck-shaped character of the Pac-Man game in the light. The back of the phone also shows a maze-like pattern in the dark.

oneplus nord 2 x pac man edition dark image OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac Man Edition

OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition back shows a maze-like pattern in the dark
Photo Credit: OnePlus

 

In addition to the unique back panel, the OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition comes in a special packaging that includes a Pac-Man silicone case and a Pac-Man phone holder. The phone also comes bundled with free Red Cable Club loyalty membership.

oneplus nord 2 x pac man edition packaging image OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac Man Edition

OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition comes in a special packaging
Photo Credit: OnePlus

 

OnePlus has also partnered with Pac-Man developer Bandai Namco Entertainment to tweak OxygenOS with Pac-Man-inspired wallpapers, ringtones, and icons as well as charging and fingerprint unlock animations. There is also a pre-installed copy of the Pac-Man 256 game to please its fans.

Rest of the features and hardware of the OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition align with the original OnePlus Nord 2. This means that you will get the same 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. There is also an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC, along with 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The OnePlus Nord 2 carries a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.88 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also includes an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the OnePlus Nord 2 has a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 selfie camera sensor at the front.

The OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition has 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus has packed the Nord 2 with a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports Warp Charge 65 fast charging.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Jagmeet Singh
