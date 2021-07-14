Technology News
OnePlus Nord 2 Will Get 2 Android Updates, 3 Years of Security Updates; May Have 50-Megapixel Primary Camera

OnePlus Nord 2 has been previously confirmed to feature a 6.43-Inch 90Hz AMOLED display.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 July 2021 12:48 IST
OnePlus Nord 2 Will Get 2 Android Updates, 3 Years of Security Updates; May Have 50-Megapixel Primary Camera

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

OnePlus Nord 2 will come with OxygenOS 11 out-of-the-box

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 2 will launch on July 22
  • It may come with the same 50-megapixel sensor as OnePlus 9 series
  • OnePlus Nord 2 may sport a triple rear camera setup

OnePlus Nord 2 will come with OxygenOS 11 out-of-the-box and support two major Android updates along with three years of security updates, the company has confirmed. OnePlus is set to launch OnePlus Nord 2 5G in India and Europe on July 22 alongside OnePlus Buds Pro and it has been teasing some of the specifications for the phone. Additionally, a known tipster has claimed the phone will feature a 50-megapixel sensor that is the same as the OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus India has confirmed that OnePlus Nord 2 will come with OxygenOS 11, based on Android 11, out-of-the-box. It will also release two major Android updates for the phone which means OnePlus Nord 2 owners will be able to enjoy the benefits and features of Android 12 and Android 13 (not the official name). Additionally, the phone will also get regular security updates for three years.

This update isn't really surprising as earlier this month, OnePlus shared an update for its OxygenOS software maintenance schedule stating that its flagship smartphones (OnePlus 8 series and newer) will get three major Android updates and four years of security updates. It added that OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Nord CE will get two years of major Android updates and three years of security updates. The more budget-oriented OnePlus Nord N series phones will get one major Android update and three years of security updates.

What's more interesting is that OnePlus Nord 2 will be the first phone to ship post the OxygenOS-ColorOS codebase merger, as per a report by XDA Developers citing an interaction with OnePlus' Head of Product Oliver Zhang. It states that OnePlus has confirmed the phone will be the first to feature OxygenOS release v11.3, based on the integrated codebase.

Furthermore, known tipster Ishan Agarwal tweeted that OnePlus Nord 2 5G will come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). This is the same sensor present on OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro as the ultra-wide-angle sensor. It is also the same primary sensor as Oppo Find X3 Pro. OnePlus seems to be improving on its camera game with the Nord series.

As of now, OnePlus has only shared a few details about OnePlus Nord 2 like the screen size and refresh rate, and now the software version.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications, OnePlus, OnePlus 9 series, Sony
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Microsoft Releases July 2021 Patch Tuesday to Fix 117 Vulnerabilities, Including Some Zero-Day Issues

