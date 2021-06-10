Technology News
OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications Leak, Said to Have 90Hz AMOLED Display, 50-Megapixel Primary Camera

OnePlus Nord 2 is said to have a bigger battery but a slightly smaller display over the original OnePlus Nord.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 June 2021 11:07 IST
OnePlus Nord 2 — successor to OnePlus Nord — may arrive as early as July

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 2 specifications have been leaked by tipster @OnLeaks
  • The OnePlus phone is rumoured to have MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
  • OnePlus Nord 2 price may be around CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 22,900)

OnePlus Nord 2 specifications have been leaked online ahead of its official announcement. The new OnePlus phone is speculated to debut as the successor to the original OnePlus Nord that was launched in India last year and is rumoured to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. This is unlike the last year model that came with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. However, the OnePlus Nord 2 is said to retain the 90Hz refresh rate of its predecessor. The details about the OnePlus Nord 2 have notably emerged just hours before the official launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is expected to be an upgrade to the OnePlus Nord as well.

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, who handles Twitter account @OnLeaks, has collaborated with 91mobiles to leak the purported specifications of the OnePlus Nord 2. The smartphone is rumoured to be available with a price tag of around CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 22,900).

OnePlus Nord 2 specifications (expected)

The OnePlus Nord 2 will come with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, according to the report carried by 91mobiles. The reported display is a bit smaller than the 6.44-inch screen available on the original OnePlus Nord. Further, the new smartphone is said to have an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. This corroborates a previous report. The chip is said to be available along with two distinct configurations — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus Nord 2 is reported to have a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel secondary sensors. This is in contrast with the OnePlus Nord that had quad rear cameras with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. However, the camera setup on the new model is speculated to deliver upgraded results as it would feature the Sony IMX766 sensor same as the OnePlus 9 Pro.

The OnePlus Nord 2 is said to have a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, which could be identical to the selfie camera of last year's OnePlus Nord phone. On the battery front, the OnePlus Nord 2 is said to have a bigger, 4,500mAh pack over the 4,115mAh available on the last year's model. The new model is also said to have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Exact details about when the OnePlus Nord 2 will debut have not been indicated yet. But the rumour mill suggested that the smartphone could debut in the second quarter — sometime in July. It is likely to be available in India soon as it allegedly received a certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Moreover, OnePlus recently confirmed the moniker of the OnePlus Nord 2 through an FAQ section of one of its promos released online.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is busy preparing for the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G that is taking place later today (Thursday, June 10) at the company's Summer Launch event. The new smartphone is coming to India alongside the OnePlus TV U1S.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus Nord 2

Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
