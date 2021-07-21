Technology News
OnePlus Nord 2 Battery Capacity, Fast Charging Capabilities Officially Confirmed

OnePlus Nord 2 will be launching in India on July 22.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 21 July 2021 16:36 IST
OnePlus Nord 2 Battery Capacity, Fast Charging Capabilities Officially Confirmed

Photo Credit: Instagram/ oneplus.nord

OnePlus Nord 2's rear design is similar to the OnePlus 9 series

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 2 is confirmed to come with a 4,500mAh battery
  • Its Warp Charge feature will provide a day's worth of juice in 15 minutes
  • OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to be offered in 4 colourways

OnePlus Nord 2 5G is set to be launched in India tomorrow, July 22. The Chinese tech giant has revealed the specifications for the battery and its fast-charging support ahead of its debut. OnePlus has already confirmed some key specifications of its upcoming mid-range smartphone. Some leaks have also surfaced that tip the prices for the upcoming phone. OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to be offered in four colourways — Blue Haze, Gray Sierra, Green Woods, and an unnamed Red colour option.

Through a tweet on its official Twitter handle, OnePlus has confirmed that OnePlus Nord 2 will pack a 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65 fast charging. The tweet also mentions that Warp Charge 65 is capable of giving the smartphone a full day's worth of battery life in just 15 minutes. However, it doesn't mention the exact battery percentage that will make OnePlus Nord 2 last a whole day.

The different colour options OnePlus Nord 2 may be available in have surfaced through recent reports. It is likely that the Green Woods colour option may only be available on the 12GB + 256GB storage variant. The last smartphone by OnePlus to receive the Red colour treatment was OnePlus 7, that appears to be glossier than the Red colourway of OnePlus Nord 2.

The design of the OnePlus Nord 2 was also confirmed through a tweet by the company. The smartphone is shown to have a similar design to the OnePlus 9 series. Up front, the mid-range smartphone is shown to have a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and it will have a triple rear camera setup similar to the OnePlus 9 series.

The smartphone is also confirmed to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset, making it the first OnePlus smartphone to be powered by a MediaTek processor. It will come with many AI-based features with the AI-Photo Enhancement feature capable of recognising up to 22 different scenarios. OnePlus also confirmed that the smartphone will come with OxygenOS 11 out-of-the-box and will get two major OS updates along with three years of security updates.

OnePlus Nord 2 is also expected to come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. The prices for the upcoming smartphone have also leaked and its base 8GB + 128GB storage variant is expected to be priced at Rs. 31,999. The 12GB + 256GB storage variant is expected to be priced at Rs. 34,999.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications, OnePlus Nord 2 5G
Satvik Khare
Battlegrounds Mobile India's 'Get Ready To Jump' Event Gives Players a Chance to Win Official Merchandise

