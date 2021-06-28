OnePlus Nord 2 could be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, AI Benchmark listing of the smartphone suggests. The smartphone, tipped to be a rebadged Realme X9 Pro, has been leaked on several occasions in the past few weeks. One of the previous reports suggest that the handset may sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and may debut in two storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The rumour mill also suggests that the phone may launch in July.
The AI Benchmark listing of OnePlus Nord 2 was spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma, and Gadgets 360 is able to confirm that the listing shows that the handset will have the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC-AI SoC under the hood. It also mentions that the smartphone will have 8GB of RAM and runs Android 11. To compare, the listing also suggests that OnePlus Nord 2 has better AI performance than the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (12GB) and Samsung Galaxy S21+ (8GB) with Exynos 2100 SoCs, and scores below Samsung Galaxy S21+ (8GB) and Samsung Galaxy S21 (8GB) with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.
There has been no official announcement by OnePlus on the upcoming smartphone. However, a media report claimed that the OnePlus Nord 2 moniker was accidentally confirmed by the company in a Stadia Premiere Edition promo. Additionally, the handset is tipped to be a rebadged Realme X9 Pro, and is expected to launch in July. Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks, recently shared the purported specifications of OnePlus Nord 2.
OnePlus Nord 2 may sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. For photography, OnePlus Nord 2 may feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel secondary sensors. It may pack a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The smartphone is tipped to come with a 4,500mAh battery, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
