OnePlus Nord 2 will feature a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, the company has confirmed. The phone, as the name suggests, is the successor to the OnePlus Nord that launched in July last year. OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus Nord 2 on July 22 alongside the OnePlus Buds Pro TWS earbuds. Separately, alleged renders of the phone have leaked that show a hole-punch display design with slim bezels all around. The OnePlus Nord 2 seems to feature a single selfie camera instead of two as on the original OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus shared on Facebook that the OnePlus Nord 2 features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. In comparison, the OnePlus Nord from last year features a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate but no HDR10+ certification. From what Amazon has already listed about the OnePlus Nord 2, the phone will come with the typical OnePlus orientation for the buttons with a power button and an alert slider on the right side of the phone and a volume rocker on the left. There is a speaker cutout at the bottom next to the USB Type-C port. A speaker grill can be seen above the display as well.

Coming to the renders shared by 91Mobiles, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G has slim bezels on all sides with a single hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera located at the top left corner of the display. The same button orientation can be seen here as well. The phone features a flat display just like the original OnePlus Nord. The only visual difference seems to be the lack of a second camera sensor for selfies.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be unveiled in Europe and India on July 22 alongside the OnePlus Buds Pro. The company has opened its The Lab programme for both the devices that gives fans a chance to review and keep the devices. OnePlus has detailed a few steps you can follow to participate.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.