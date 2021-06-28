OnePlus Nord 2 alleged renders have surfaced showing the rumoured smartphone with a triple rear camera setup and a hole-punch display. The renders were shared on Monday by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer aka @OnLeaks, who also revealed some key specifications of the smartphone earlier this year. The news comes soon after the information on the SoC of the smartphone was leaked by a listing on AI Benchmark website. The phone is reported to debut sometime in July with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, and an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

As per the renders shared by the Hemmerstoffer (aka OnLeaks) on Twitter, in association with 91Mobiles, the OnePlus Nord 2 display will have a hole-punch cutout for the selfie snapper on the top left corner. The OnePlus smartphone is seen with narrow bezels on three sides and a thin chin. The volume rocker is on the left edge, and the right edge has the power button as well as the alert slider.

OnePlus Nord 2 is seen to have a triple camera setup, and an LED flash in a rectangular module on the top left corner on the back, as per the renders. Other noticeable things in the images shared include a USB Type-C port, SIM tray, and a speaker grille at the bottom. The handset is said to measure 160x73.8x8.1 mm. 91Mobile report says that apart from the Green colour in renders, OnePlus is likely to launch more colour options.

OnePlus Nord 2 specifications (expected)

OnePlus Nord 2 is reported to run OxygenOS based on Android 11, and may feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone may come with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. Apart from the same SoC, a recent AI Benchmark listing also suggested that the rumoured smartphone will come with 8GB of RAM.

In the camera department, the OnePlus Nord 2 may pack a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It may be complemented by an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The smartphone is tipped to sport a 32-megapixel front camera sensor, a 4,500mAh battery, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

