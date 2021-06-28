Technology News
loading

OnePlus Nord 2 Renders Surface, Triple Rear Camera Setup And Hole-Punch Display Tipped

The renders show OnePlus Nord 2 has a volume rocker on the left, and power button on the right edge.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 June 2021 19:05 IST
OnePlus Nord 2 Renders Surface, Triple Rear Camera Setup And Hole-Punch Display Tipped

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

OnePlus Nord 2 may launch in Green colour option

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 2 has hole-punch cutout in top left corner
  • The phone may be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
  • OnePlus Nord 2 is tipped to measure 160x73.8x8.1 mm

OnePlus Nord 2 alleged renders have surfaced showing the rumoured smartphone with a triple rear camera setup and a hole-punch display. The renders were shared on Monday by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer aka @OnLeaks, who also revealed some key specifications of the smartphone earlier this year. The news comes soon after the information on the SoC of the smartphone was leaked by a listing on AI Benchmark website. The phone is reported to debut sometime in July with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, and an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

As per the renders shared by the Hemmerstoffer (aka OnLeaks) on Twitter, in association with 91Mobiles, the OnePlus Nord 2 display will have a hole-punch cutout for the selfie snapper on the top left corner. The OnePlus smartphone is seen with narrow bezels on three sides and a thin chin. The volume rocker is on the left edge, and the right edge has the power button as well as the alert slider.

OnePlus Nord 2 is seen to have a triple camera setup, and an LED flash in a rectangular module on the top left corner on the back, as per the renders. Other noticeable things in the images shared include a USB Type-C port, SIM tray, and a speaker grille at the bottom. The handset is said to measure 160x73.8x8.1 mm. 91Mobile report says that apart from the Green colour in renders, OnePlus is likely to launch more colour options.

OnePlus Nord 2 specifications (expected)

OnePlus Nord 2 is reported to run OxygenOS based on Android 11, and may feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone may come with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. Apart from the same SoC, a recent AI Benchmark listing also suggested that the rumoured smartphone will come with 8GB of RAM.

In the camera department, the OnePlus Nord 2 may pack a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It may be complemented by an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The smartphone is tipped to sport a 32-megapixel front camera sensor, a 4,500mAh battery, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications, OnePlus
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Announced With 3GHz CPU, Improved AI Engine at MWC 2021

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord 2 Renders Surface, Triple Rear Camera Setup And Hole-Punch Display Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10T With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched
  2. Oppo A93s 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online: All the Details
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications Tipped, May Come With Dimensity 1200 SoC
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 Renders Show Triple Rear Camera, Hole-Punch Display
  5. Jio Google Smartphone Launches September 10: Mukesh Ambani
  6. Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition, ES 2022 With Multi-Zone Backlight System Launched
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord Comparison: Finding the Better Nord
  9. Vivo X60t Pro+ With Periscope Lens, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched
  10. Vivo Y51A 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Model Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 Renders Surface, Triple Rear Camera Setup And Hole-Punch Display Tipped
  2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Announced With 3GHz CPU, Improved AI Engine at MWC 2021
  3. iPhone 13 Pro Models to Feature Improved Wide-Angle Lens With Autofocus: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. Redmi 10 Series India Launch Teased, Could Arrive in Early July
  5. Vivo V21 Pro Could Launch in India Soon, Timeline Tipped: Report
  6. Bitcoin Shrugs Off UK Crackdown on Major Crypto Exchange Binance
  7. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 778G
  8. WhatsApp Confirms Appointment of Manesh Mahatme to Lead India Payments Business
  9. Realme Buds 2 Neo India Launch Date Set for July 1: Price, Specifications
  10. Qualcomm to Work With More Than 30 Companies on Faster 5G Variant
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com