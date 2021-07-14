Technology News
OnePlus Nord 2 Price in India Allegedly Leaked Ahead of July 22 Launch, Expected to Start at Rs. 31,999

OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC which is an enhanced version of the regular Dimensity 1200 SoC.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 July 2021 16:23 IST
OnePlus Nord 2 Price in India Allegedly Leaked Ahead of July 22 Launch, Expected to Start at Rs. 31,999

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

OnePlus Nord 2 5G could feature a hole-punch cutout design

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 2 5G could cost Rs. 34,999 for the 12GB RAM model
  • The phone is expected to come in two storage configurations
  • OnePlus Nord 2 5G will feature a 90Hz refresh rate

OnePlus Nord 2 is scheduled to launch in India on July 22 and it seems like pricing for the phone has been leaked. A report claims that there will be two storage configurations of OnePlus Nord 2 that will start just under Rs. 32,000. This places the phone quite a few notches above the original OnePlus Nord that hit the shelves at a starting price of Rs. 24,999. It should be noted that OnePlus has not officially shared any details on the pricing or the configurations for OnePlus Nord 2.

OnePlus Nord 2 price in India (expected)

According to a report by 91Mobiles in collaboration with known tipster Yogesh, OnePlus Nord 2 will be offered in an 8GB + 128GB storage configuration and a 12GB + 256GB storage model. The 8GB RAM model is expected to be priced at Rs. 31,999 while the 12GB RAM model may cost Rs. 34,999.

To recall, the original OnePlus Nord that was launched in July last year came at a more budget-friendly starting price of Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant. The 8GB + 128GB storage model was launched at Rs. 27,999 and the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB storage variant was priced at Rs. 29,999.

OnePlus Nord 2 specifications (expected)

Till now, OnePlus has only confirmed a few details about OnePlus Nord 2 5G. The phone will feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. It will be powered by an enhanced MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC. OnePlus Nord 2 will come with OxygenOS 11 out-of-the-box and will get two major Android updates. The phone will also receive three years of security updates.

Besides these, OnePlus Nord 2 has been tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). This is the same as the ultra-wide-angle sensor present on OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. It is also the same primary sensor present on Oppo Find X3 Pro.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vineet Washington
