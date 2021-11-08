Technology News
loading

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition Teased to Launch Soon via Amazon India, Price Confirmed

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition will be priced at Rs. 37,999 in India.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 8 November 2021 17:37 IST
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition Teased to Launch Soon via Amazon India, Price Confirmed

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition will be available on Amazon India

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition launch date is not known
  • OnePlus Nord 2 base model is priced at Rs. 27,999 in India
  • OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition will cost Rs. 10,000 more

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition is launching in India soon. The company has published a dedicated teaser page on Amazon India hinting at the arrival of a new variant of the OnePlus Nord 2. To recall, the OnePlus Nord 2, the successor to the OnPlus Nord, was unveiled in India in July this year. The price of the OnePlusu Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition will be much higher than the basic OnePlus Nord 2 model. The Amazon listing has also revealed the pricing of the new OnePlus Nord 2 variant.

Amazon India has published a dedicated page for teasing the arrival of the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition. The listing confirms that the phone will launch in India soon and will be priced at Rs. 37,999. This is a straight Rs. 10,000 increase from the base OnePlus Nord 2 variant, which starts from Rs. 27,999. The exact configuration, in which the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition will be made available, is also not known, but it is likely to launch in the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

The Amazon listing doesn't reveal much about the design or the new features coming with the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition, but it is likely to reveal more in the coming days. The teaser page reads, “A fun, gamified smartphone experience featuring the timeless arcade legend Pac-Man.” If we were to speculate, then OnePlus may have made some software tweaks to include Pac-Man themed wallpapers and themes. It may have also preloaded the game on the phone, and made a unique back panel that celebrates the iconic game alongside a unique retail box as well.

A recent leak suggested that the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Limited Edition will get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC under the hood instead of the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset present in OnePlus Nord 2. OnePlus has only confirmed the arrival of the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition but hasn't really offered any additional details, apart from price.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus Nord 2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 5G-ready, powerful SoC
  • Good camera performance
  • 65W fast charging
  • Promised software support
  • Bad
  • No IP rating
  • Competition has 120Hz refresh rate displays
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 2 review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition, OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition Price in India, OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition Specifications, OnePlus
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Tipped to Launch January 4, Galaxy S22 May Be Unveiled on February 8
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition Teased to Launch Soon via Amazon India, Price Confirmed
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition India Launch Teased, Price Confirmed
  2. Moto E40 Review: Only for Android Purists on a Budget?
  3. How to Use WhatsApp on Multiple Devices Without Keeping Your Phone Online
  4. Netflix Unveils Stranger Things 4 Release Date, New Teaser, Episode Titles
  5. Bitcoin Surges Close to Its All-Time High, Shiba Inu Sees a Dip
  6. WhatsApp and Other Facebook Apps Get the New ‘Meta’ Branding
  7. Oppo A16K With MediaTek Helio G35 Chipset, 4,230mAh Battery Launched
  8. Vin Diesel Asks Dwayne Johnson to ‘Show Up’ for Fast & Furious 10
  9. Vivo V23e Full Specifications, Images Leak, Launch Expected Soon
  10. All You Need to Know About Forza Horizon 5
#Latest Stories
  1. SoftBank Doubles Down With Buy Back After $10 Billion Vision Fund Hit
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition Teased to Launch Soon via Amazon India, Price Confirmed
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Tipped to Launch January 4, Galaxy S22 May Be Unveiled on February 8
  4. Tesla Shares Fall After Twitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Sell Stock
  5. Google Pixel 6 Pro’s Performance in JerryRigEverything's Durability Test Suggests a Well-Built Flagship Phone
  6. WhatsApp Said to Be Working on New Community Feature, Will Allow to ‘Group Other Groups Easily’
  7. Patreon Evaluating Ways to Reward Content Creators With Digital Tokens, NFTs
  8. NASA’s SpaceX Crew-2 Mission Will Return to Earth After 199 Days in Space After Delay Due to Bad Weather
  9. Pegasus Scandal: Israeli Government Distances Itself From Blacklisted NSO Group
  10. NASA’s Spitzer Telescope Captures Image Of The Cat's Paw Nebula
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com