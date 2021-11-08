OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition is launching in India soon. The company has published a dedicated teaser page on Amazon India hinting at the arrival of a new variant of the OnePlus Nord 2. To recall, the OnePlus Nord 2, the successor to the OnPlus Nord, was unveiled in India in July this year. The price of the OnePlusu Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition will be much higher than the basic OnePlus Nord 2 model. The Amazon listing has also revealed the pricing of the new OnePlus Nord 2 variant.

Amazon India has published a dedicated page for teasing the arrival of the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition. The listing confirms that the phone will launch in India soon and will be priced at Rs. 37,999. This is a straight Rs. 10,000 increase from the base OnePlus Nord 2 variant, which starts from Rs. 27,999. The exact configuration, in which the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition will be made available, is also not known, but it is likely to launch in the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

The Amazon listing doesn't reveal much about the design or the new features coming with the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition, but it is likely to reveal more in the coming days. The teaser page reads, “A fun, gamified smartphone experience featuring the timeless arcade legend Pac-Man.” If we were to speculate, then OnePlus may have made some software tweaks to include Pac-Man themed wallpapers and themes. It may have also preloaded the game on the phone, and made a unique back panel that celebrates the iconic game alongside a unique retail box as well.

A recent leak suggested that the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Limited Edition will get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC under the hood instead of the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset present in OnePlus Nord 2. OnePlus has only confirmed the arrival of the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition but hasn't really offered any additional details, apart from price.

