Technology News
loading

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition Design Tipped in Leaked Hands-On Image

The retail box of the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition smartphone has also been leaked

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 15 November 2021 13:03 IST
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition Design Tipped in Leaked Hands-On Image

Photo Credit: Twitter/ The Phone Talks/ Sushanshu Ambhore

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition may have Silver/ White colored back panel

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition may be powered by Qualcomm SoC
  • It may have neon Pac-Man that glows in the dark
  • OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition could have gray-coloured retail box

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition design has allegedly been revealed in a hands-on image. Apart from that, an image of the phone's retail box has also surfaced on the Internet. Both these photos have been shared by the same tipster on Twitter. The OnePlus has already confirmed the launch of the phone, and it published a dedicated teaser page on Amazon India last week which hinted at the arrival of a new variant of the OnePlus Nord 2, which was launched earlier this year.

As per the alleged image of the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition by blogger The Phone Talks, shared by tipster Sushanshu Ambhore, the smartphone will come with the same rear camera design as in the original OnePlus Nord 2 handset. The OnePlus phone will apparently have a Silver/ White colored back panel with neon Pac-Man that glows in the dark. He also shared an alleged image of the retail box in a separate tweet. The grey-colored box has Pac-Man and OnePlus brandings.

As mentioned, OnePlus has already confirmed that it will launch the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition, and the price of the phone will be much higher than the basic OnePlus Nord 2 model. A dedicated page for the OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition was published on Amazon India, and the listing confirmed that the phone will launch in India at a price of Rs. 37,999. This is Rs. 10,000 more than the base variant of the OnePlus Nord 2, which starts from Rs. 27,999.

Speculations are rife that the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition will have some software tweaks to include Pac-Man themed wallpapers and themes. It may have also preloaded the game on the phone. As per a leak, the phone may be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus Nord 2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 5G-ready, powerful SoC
  • Good camera performance
  • 65W fast charging
  • Promised software support
  • Bad
  • No IP rating
  • Competition has 120Hz refresh rate displays
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 2 review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition, OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac Man Edition, OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition Price in India, OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition Specifications, OnePlus
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Realme Set to Enter High-End Smartphone Market, Plans to Launch Phones Over $800
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Leaked Images Show Hole-Punch Display, Quad Rear Cameras, Specifications Tipped

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition Design Tipped in Leaked Hands-On Image
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Set for November 30
  2. Infinix Hot 11 Play With 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Unveiled
  3. Moto Watch 100 Renders, Specifications Surface Online
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Leaked Images Show Quad Rear Cameras
  6. Xiaomi Teases Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch Ahead of Global Launch
  7. Vivo Y15A With With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched
  8. PUBG New State First Impressions
  9. JioPhone Next Pricing and EMI Plans Explained
  10. Elon Musk Spars With Bernie Sanders, Offers to Sell More Tesla Stocks
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Leaked Images Show Hole-Punch Display, Quad Rear Cameras, Specifications Tipped
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition Design Tipped in Leaked Hands-On Image
  3. Realme Set to Enter High-End Smartphone Market, Plans to Launch Phones Over $800
  4. IBM Says Its Quantum Computing Chip Could Beat Standard Chips in 2 Years
  5. Vivo Y15A With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Infinix Hot 11 Play With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Bitcoin Price Barely Reacts to Taproot Update, Ether's Price Rally Eases Up
  8. Redmi Note 11T 5G India Launch Date Set for November 30, Specifications Suggested
  9. Elon Musk Offers to Sell More Tesla Stock in Sparring Session With Bernie Sanders Over Taxes
  10. PM Modi Chairs Meet on Cryptocurrency, Concerns Said to Be Raised About Money Laundering, Terror Financing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com