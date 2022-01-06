Technology News
OnePlus Nord 2 5G Getting OxygenOS A.16 Update With Fix for Call Recording in India

OnePlus Nord 2 5G is getting the new OxygenOS update in India and Europe.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 6 January 2022 11:06 IST
OnePlus Nord 2 5G disabled call recording in India after the last update, according to user reports

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 2 5G is getting software version DN2101_11_A.16 in India
  • The update doesn’t bring any additional features
  • OnePlus Nord 2 5G received its last update just few days back

OnePlus Nord 2 5G has started receiving a new OxygenOS update which fixes a call recording issue in India. The latest update comes just days after OnePlus released the OxygenOS A.15 for OnePlus Nord 2 5G. The last OxygenOS update disabled call recording via the Google Phone app in India, according to user reports. Launched in July last year, OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes preloaded with the Google Phone app which offers the call recording functionality and allows users to record voice calls, without requiring any third-party apps.

As initially reported by XDA Developers, OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS A.16 update for OnePlus Nord 2 5G in India and Europe. The update comes with software version DN2101_11_A.16 for Indian users, while it is available as DN2103_11_A.16 for their European counterparts.

The changelog of the update meant for Indian users, which has been shared by some users on OnePlus Community forums, shows that the update “fixes the loss of Google call recording.” Other changes are the same as the last update. The software update does not bring any changes to the Android security patch as it remains the December 2021 version.

Following the last update, some OnePlus Nord 2 5G users in India complained that it disabled the call recording function that was available through the Google Phone app. Although OnePlus did not formally acknowledge the problem, the update appears to address user complaints.

Having said that, some users have now taken to OnePlus Community forums to report that after updating OnePlus Nord 2 5G to the latest software version, they are no longer able to turn off flashlight through the power button. The phone normally turns off the inbuilt flashlight when a user double clicks the power button on the side.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to OnePlus for clarity on the update. This report will be updated when the company responds.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus Nord 2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 5G-ready, powerful SoC
  • Good camera performance
  • 65W fast charging
  • Promised software support
  • Bad
  • No IP rating
  • Competition has 120Hz refresh rate displays
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 2 review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus, OxygenOS A.16, OxygenOS
Jagmeet Singh
