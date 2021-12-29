OnePlus Nord 2 is getting its OxygenOS A.15 update globally, bringing the December 2021 Android security patch along with a few bug fixes and other minor system upgrades. The update also packs improvements in camera video and fixes an issue with Bluetooth calling. Launched in July this year with Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.3, the smartphone has been getting monthly updates since then. Last month, the phone got improvements such as power-consumption optimisations. OnePlus says that it is an incremental rollout, which means few users will receive the update first, before it is more broadly rolled out.

As per a post by OnePlus on its forum, the OnePlus Nord 2 handsets in various regions are getting OxygenOS A.15 update. An update with the firmware version DN2101_11.A.15 is rolling out in India. The European variant, and users in North America are receiving the DN2103_11.A.15 update. Apart from fixing some issues and improving system stability, the update brings along the December 2021 Android security patch.

Other major fixes include improvement in video stability when AI Video Enhancement is on while capturing videos on the OnePlus Nord 2. OnePlus has also fixed the issue of unclear calls when connected with a Bluetooth device.

Just like all of its updates, OnePlus says that the rollout for the OnePlus Nord 2 will be an incremental one. It means that the OTA will reach a small percentage of users and if there are no setbacks, the rollout to a larger audience will begin in a few days. You can wait for the update notification, or can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System updates.

Last month, the Oneplus Nord 2 update brought system improvements, reduced power consumption and optimised back-end management for a better gaming experience.