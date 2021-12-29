Technology News
OnePlus Nord 2 Receiving OxygenOS A.15 Update With December 2021 Security Patch, Improved Video Stability

OnePlus Nord 2's latest OxygenOS update also fixes an issue with Bluetooth calling.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 29 December 2021 13:13 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord 2 was launched in July this year

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 2 update is being rolled out globally
  • Update for Indian variants carries version number DN2101_11_A.13
  • OnePlus Nord 2 update is rolled out in batches

OnePlus Nord 2 is getting its OxygenOS A.15 update globally, bringing the December 2021 Android security patch along with a few bug fixes and other minor system upgrades. The update also packs improvements in camera video and fixes an issue with Bluetooth calling. Launched in July this year with Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.3, the smartphone has been getting monthly updates since then. Last month, the phone got improvements such as power-consumption optimisations. OnePlus says that it is an incremental rollout, which means few users will receive the update first, before it is more broadly rolled out.

OnePlus Nord 2 update changelog

As per a post by OnePlus on its forum, the OnePlus Nord 2 handsets in various regions are getting OxygenOS A.15 update. An update with the firmware version DN2101_11.A.15 is rolling out in India. The European variant, and users in North America are receiving the DN2103_11.A.15 update. Apart from fixing some issues and improving system stability, the update brings along the December 2021 Android security patch.

Other major fixes include improvement in video stability when AI Video Enhancement is on while capturing videos on the OnePlus Nord 2. OnePlus has also fixed the issue of unclear calls when connected with a Bluetooth device.

Just like all of its updates, OnePlus says that the rollout for the OnePlus Nord 2 will be an incremental one. It means that the OTA will reach a small percentage of users and if there are no setbacks, the rollout to a larger audience will begin in a few days. You can wait for the update notification, or can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System updates.

Last month, the Oneplus Nord 2 update brought system improvements, reduced power consumption and optimised back-end management for a better gaming experience.

How does the Oppo Find N improve over Galaxy Z Fold 3? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: OnePlus Nord 2, OxygenOS, OxygenOS Update, OnePlus, Android update
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Apple Says Foxconn’s iPhone Plant in India Doesn’t Meet Standards for Workers’ Dorms After Mass Food Poisoning

