OnePlus Nord 2 launch date has allegedly leaked. A tipster claims that the phone may make its global debut on July 24. The smartphone has been leaked pretty frequently, and its design and key specifications have already surfaced on the Internet. It is said to pack a triple rear camera setup and may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. An AI Benchmark listing of the rumoured smartphone suggested that it will have 8GB of RAM and run Android 11.

As per a tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma, the OnePlus Nord 2 could be launched in the last 10 days of July — probably on July 24. However, he doesn't specify whether the phone will launch in India, another region, or globally. The July launch is in line with a previous report that also claimed a July debut of the OnePlus smartphone.

OnePlus Nord 2 specifications

While there is no official information from OnePlus about the phone, the OnePlus Nord 2 has been leaked on multiple occasions. As per an earlier report, the OnePlus Nord 2 could run OxygenOS based on Android 11 and may feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The phone was also spotted on the AI Benchmark platform sporting the same SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

As far as its camera is concerned, the OnePlus Nord 2 is said to come with a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It may be paired with an 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor. The smartphone may come with a 32-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The phone may also pack a 4,500mAh battery and an in-display fingerprint sensor.