OnePlus Nord 2 moniker has been accidentally confirmed by the company itself, according to a report. OnePlus is running a Stadia Premiere Edition promo where the company is offering Stadia Premiere Edition for free on purchase of a new OnePlus phone. In its FAQ section, the company mentioned OnePlus Nord2 in the list of supported phones, confirming the existence of the OnePlus Nord successor. Additionally, OnePlus is expected to launch two new phones in June and one of them could be the OnePlus Nord 2.

OnePlus launched the OnePlus Nord in India in July last year as a budget-friendly option that stood out from the company's usual lineup of premium offerings. Now, it is expected to launch a successor to the OnePlus Nord, that according to the Stadia promo page on OnePlus UK website, is called OnePlus Nord 2 (OnePlus Nord2 on the website). The company is running a promotional offer in partnership with Stadia where it is offering free Stadia Premiere Edition to those who purchase a new OnePlus phone. Stadia Premiere Edition includes a Chromecast Ultra and a Stadia controller.

In the FAQ section, OnePlus shared a list of phones that are eligible for this offer and the list includes OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus Nord, and the accidentally listed OnePlus Nord 2. The FAQ section has since been edited and the OnePlus Nord 2 moniker has been removed. Android Police was able to spot the name before it was edited out.

The Stadia Premiere Edition offer is valid for customers in France, Germany, and the UK. The report adds that since the offer is available till September 30, OnePlus Nord 2 can be expected to launch sometime before that.

Previous leaks have suggested that OnePlus Nord 2 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, making it the first OnePlus phone to come with something other than a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC.

Talking about release dates, known tipster Mukul Sharma shared on Twitter that two OnePlus phones will launch in June in India. One of them will debut on June 10 while the other on June 25. We know that OnePlus Nord CE — successor to OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord 2 are in the pipeline, which suggests these two could launch in India in June. The launch timeline is currently unclear. It should be noted the OnePlus has not officially shared any information on the two rumoured phones.