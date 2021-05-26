Technology News
loading

OnePlus Nord 2 Accidentally Confirmed by Company, Could Launch in India in June: Report

OnePlus Nord 2 could be the company’s first phone with a MediaTek Dimensity SoC.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 26 May 2021 14:02 IST
OnePlus Nord 2 Accidentally Confirmed by Company, Could Launch in India in June: Report

OnePlus Nord 2 will likely be a budget-friendly offering

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 2 could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
  • The phone does not have an official release date yet
  • OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Nord CE could launch in June

OnePlus Nord 2 moniker has been accidentally confirmed by the company itself, according to a report. OnePlus is running a Stadia Premiere Edition promo where the company is offering Stadia Premiere Edition for free on purchase of a new OnePlus phone. In its FAQ section, the company mentioned OnePlus Nord2 in the list of supported phones, confirming the existence of the OnePlus Nord successor. Additionally, OnePlus is expected to launch two new phones in June and one of them could be the OnePlus Nord 2.

OnePlus launched the OnePlus Nord in India in July last year as a budget-friendly option that stood out from the company's usual lineup of premium offerings. Now, it is expected to launch a successor to the OnePlus Nord, that according to the Stadia promo page on OnePlus UK website, is called OnePlus Nord 2 (OnePlus Nord2 on the website). The company is running a promotional offer in partnership with Stadia where it is offering free Stadia Premiere Edition to those who purchase a new OnePlus phone. Stadia Premiere Edition includes a Chromecast Ultra and a Stadia controller.

In the FAQ section, OnePlus shared a list of phones that are eligible for this offer and the list includes OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus Nord, and the accidentally listed OnePlus Nord 2. The FAQ section has since been edited and the OnePlus Nord 2 moniker has been removed. Android Police was able to spot the name before it was edited out.

The Stadia Premiere Edition offer is valid for customers in France, Germany, and the UK. The report adds that since the offer is available till September 30, OnePlus Nord 2 can be expected to launch sometime before that.

Previous leaks have suggested that OnePlus Nord 2 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, making it the first OnePlus phone to come with something other than a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC.

Talking about release dates, known tipster Mukul Sharma shared on Twitter that two OnePlus phones will launch in June in India. One of them will debut on June 10 while the other on June 25. We know that OnePlus Nord CE — successor to OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord 2 are in the pipeline, which suggests these two could launch in India in June. The launch timeline is currently unclear. It should be noted the OnePlus has not officially shared any information on the two rumoured phones.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Built well, comfortable design
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • 5G-ready processor
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light image quality
Read detailed OnePlus Nord review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4115mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus, Stadia
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Colonial Pipeline Hack: US to Boost Cyber Protections for Supply Companies following ransomware attack
Arm Unveils Cortex-X2, Cortex-A710, Cortex-A510 CPUs, New Mali GPUs for Future Smartphones, Laptops

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord 2 Accidentally Confirmed by Company, Could Launch in India in June: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Cyclone Yaas: How to Track Status, Location Real Time on Your Phone
  2. The PlayStation 5 Is Back in Stock This Week. Details Inside
  3. Redmi Note 10 Pro (Global) Beats iPhone SE in Camera Performance: DxOMark
  4. Facebook, Twitter May Face Action for Not Complying With Intermediary Rules
  5. PlayStation 5 Back in Stock at 12 Noon on May 27 via Multiple Retailers
  6. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  7. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price Leaked Online, Launch Expected Soon
  8. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 'Spurned & Burned' Is Live — What's New?
  9. Mysterious Doge 'Whale' Account Continues To Hold Despite Market Crash
  10. Battlegrounds Mobile India Teases 'Erangle' Map Instead of Erangel
#Latest Stories
  1. Bose Ransomware Attack Exposed Employees’ Data Including Social Security Number, Company Discloses
  2. AI-Based Programme GPT-3 Can Write Messages to Mislead Readers, Research Shows
  3. TCS Sees Pandemic-Driven Boost in Europe as Clients Adopt New Technologies
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 Accidentally Confirmed by Company, Could Launch in India in June: Report
  5. Arm Unveils Cortex-X2, Cortex-A710, Cortex-A510 CPUs, New Mali GPUs for Future Smartphones, Laptops
  6. Colonial Pipeline Hack: US to Boost Cyber Protections for Supply Companies following ransomware attack
  7. Xiaomi Says US Has Formally Lifted Securities Ban, Removed Designation as Communist Chinese Military Company
  8. Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro, Pad Pro 2021, Pad Plus, and Pad Tablets With Snapdragon SoCs Launched
  9. Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud's Photo With Son Right Before Taking Company Public Wins Hearts
  10. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price Leaked via Online Listing, Launch Expected Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com