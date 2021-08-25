Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Nord 2 Getting New Green Woods Colour Variant, to Go on Sale on August 26 via Amazon

OnePlus Nord 2 Getting New Green Woods Colour Variant, to Go on Sale on August 26 via Amazon

OnePlus Nord 2 packs a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 25 August 2021 13:45 IST
OnePlus Nord 2 Getting New Green Woods Colour Variant, to Go on Sale on August 26 via Amazon

Photo Credit: Amazon

OnePlus Nord 2 Green Woods variant has a matte finish

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 2 Green Woods variant has a muted green hue
  • The phone packs a triple rear camera setup
  • OnePlus Nord 2 will be available in three colours

OnePlus Nord 2 will be available in a new colourway called Green Woods starting tomorrow, August 26, at 12pm (noon). The new colour option has been teased by Amazon and it will add to the two already available colours — Blue Haze and Grey Sierra. OnePlus Nord 2 was launched in India last month and offers impressive features. The phone, as the name suggests, is a successor to the OnePlus Nord that was launched in July last year.

OnePlus Nord 2 Green Woods colour option price in India

The Green Woods colourway for OnePlus Nord 2 will launch on August 26 at 12pm (noon) and will be available for purchase via Amazon. The new colour option has a muted green hue in a matte finish, with a glossy looking camera module in the same colour.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G is priced at Rs. 27,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 128GB option is priced at Rs. 29,999 and the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB model costs Rs. 34,999. It is already available in Blue Haze and Grey Sierra colours. The Green Woods model will likely have the same pricing.

OnePlus Nord 2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord 2 5G runs on Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3 on top. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The phone packs a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.88 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide lens that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 119.7 degrees and electronic image stabilisation (EIS), and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.5 lens. At the front, OnePlus Nord 2 has a hole-punch cutout that houses a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor with an f/2.45 lens.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient lights sensor, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. OnePlus Nord 2 is backed by a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports Warp Charge 65 fast charging. The phone measures 158.9x73.2x8.25mm and weighs 189 grams.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus Nord 2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 5G-ready, powerful SoC
  • Good camera performance
  • 65W fast charging
  • Promised software support
  • Bad
  • No IP rating
  • Competition has 120Hz refresh rate displays
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 2 review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord 2 Green Woods, OnePlus Nord 2 Price in India, OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications, OnePlus
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
WhatsApp Testing Message Reactions; Could Work Similar to iMessage, Instagram, Twitter

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord 2 Getting New Green Woods Colour Variant, to Go on Sale on August 26 via Amazon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp May Soon Let Users Add Reactions to Their Messages
  2. Freedom 251 Maker Arrested for Rs. 200 Crore Dry Fruit Fraud: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 12 5G Bands Launched
  4. Amazon App Users on iOS Facing Issues in India, Some Other Markets
  5. Redmi 10 Prime Launch in India Set for September 3, Xiaomi Teases
  6. Netflix Unveils 42 Original Films for 2021, Indian Titles to Come
  7. WhatsApp Testing New Colour Scheme on Android
  8. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G With Quad Rear Cameras Launching in India Today
  9. Vivo Y21s Specifications Tipped via US FCC, Geekbench Listings
  10. Vivo Y33s With 50-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Adoption in El Salvador: Remittance Costs Key to Take-Up of Cryptocurrency, Development Bank Says
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 Getting New Green Woods Colour Variant, to Go on Sale on August 26 via Amazon
  3. WhatsApp Testing Message Reactions; Could Work Similar to iMessage, Instagram, Twitter
  4. Sweden Forced to Pay Jailed Drug Dealer Over $1.5 Million in Bitcoin: Find Out Why
  5. SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger With Data Backup Feature Launched in India
  6. Realme 8 Getting Dynamic RAM Expansion With Update; Realme 8 Pro May Get the Feature Too
  7. Redmi 10 Prime India Launch Set for September 3, Key Features Revealed
  8. Nvidia Polaris Supercomputer Deal Said to Be Neared by US as It Waits for Delayed Intel Machine
  9. Citi Considering Bitcoin Futures Trading for Some Institutional Clients
  10. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, Quad-Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com