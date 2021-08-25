OnePlus Nord 2 will be available in a new colourway called Green Woods starting tomorrow, August 26, at 12pm (noon). The new colour option has been teased by Amazon and it will add to the two already available colours — Blue Haze and Grey Sierra. OnePlus Nord 2 was launched in India last month and offers impressive features. The phone, as the name suggests, is a successor to the OnePlus Nord that was launched in July last year.

OnePlus Nord 2 Green Woods colour option price in India

The Green Woods colourway for OnePlus Nord 2 will launch on August 26 at 12pm (noon) and will be available for purchase via Amazon. The new colour option has a muted green hue in a matte finish, with a glossy looking camera module in the same colour.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G is priced at Rs. 27,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 128GB option is priced at Rs. 29,999 and the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB model costs Rs. 34,999. It is already available in Blue Haze and Grey Sierra colours. The Green Woods model will likely have the same pricing.

OnePlus Nord 2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord 2 5G runs on Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3 on top. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The phone packs a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.88 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide lens that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 119.7 degrees and electronic image stabilisation (EIS), and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.5 lens. At the front, OnePlus Nord 2 has a hole-punch cutout that houses a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor with an f/2.45 lens.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient lights sensor, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. OnePlus Nord 2 is backed by a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports Warp Charge 65 fast charging. The phone measures 158.9x73.2x8.25mm and weighs 189 grams.

