Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Nord 2 Design Revealed by Company Ahead of July 22 Launch, Triple Rear Cameras Confirmed

OnePlus Nord 2 Design Revealed by Company Ahead of July 22 Launch, Triple Rear Cameras Confirmed

OnePlus Nord 2 will feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 July 2021 13:35 IST
OnePlus Nord 2 Design Revealed by Company Ahead of July 22 Launch, Triple Rear Cameras Confirmed

Photo Credit: Instagram/ oneplus.nord

OnePlus Nord 2 will be offered in a blue colour option, among others

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 2 price in India could start at Rs. 31,999
  • The phone will feature two large sensors on the back
  • OnePlus Nord 2 may come with a 50-megapixel primary sensor

OnePlus Nord 2 design has been revealed by the company ahead of its July 22 launch in India. The phone can be seen with a triple rear camera setup that comprises two large sensors and one smaller sensor alongside the flash module. The design is pretty much the same as what we previously saw in the leaked renders. OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be the successor to OnePlus Nord that was launched in July last year. The new model will be the first OnePlus phone to be powered by a MediaTek SoC.

OnePlus shared a photo showing the back design of its upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 on Instagram through its oneplus.nord account. It shows a blue back panel with the OnePlus branding in the middle. A triple rear camera setup can be seen aligned vertically that includes two large sensors and a third smaller sensor next to the flash. That's about all the information available about the design of the OnePlus Nord 2.

The phone will be launched in India on July 22 at 7:30pm. The company will likely host a virtual event that will be livestreamed on YouTube and its website. OnePlus Nord 2 5G has been confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC that is an enhanced version of the standard MediaTek Dimensity 1200. It will feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. It will also run OxygenOS 11 out-of-the-box and will get two major Android updates with three years of security updates.

OnePlus Nord 2 has been tipped to come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). This is the same as the ultra-wide-angle sensor present on OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. It is also the same primary sensor present on Oppo Find X3 Pro.

Recently, pricing for the phone was allegedly leaked and the 8GB + 128GB storage configuration is expected to be priced at Rs. 31,999 while the 12GB + 256GB model is said to cost Rs. 34,999. If these prices are right, OnePlus Nord 2 5G would be quite a bit more expensive than the original OnePlus Nord.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord 2 Price in India, OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Tool That Shows How the Weather Is Like Around the World Gains Traction After Developer Quits

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord 2 Design Revealed by Company Ahead of July 22 Launch, Triple Rear Cameras Confirmed
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  2. Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to Make History With Unpiloted Civilian Space Flight
  3. Vivo Y72 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  4. Poco F3 GT India Launch Set for July 23 at 12 Noon
  5. Hyderabad-Based Engineer Arrested for Pirating OTT Content: Report
  6. Nokia XR20 First Look May Have Appeared Officially Ahead of Launch
  7. OnePlus TV Prices in India Hiked Again, by Up to Rs. 7,000
  8. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Deals on iPhone 11, OnePlus 9, More
  9. Mi Watch Revolve Active Review: More Features on Your Wrist
  10. Windows 365 Price for One Configuration Revealed Ahead of August 2 Rollout
#Latest Stories
  1. Dogecoin Creator Says He Need to Write Cryptic Tweets Like Elon Musk; His Response Was Epic
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 Design Revealed by Company Ahead of July 22 Launch, Triple Rear Cameras Confirmed
  3. Google Tool That Shows How the Weather Is Like Around the World Gains Traction After Developer Quits
  4. World Emoji Day: New Emojis Await Approval, iOS Users Get Fun Memoji Customisations
  5. Social Media Platforms Are 'Killing People' With COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation: US President Joe Biden
  6. Hubble Space Telescope Fixed After Month of No Astronomical Viewing
  7. Binance Stops Selling ‘Stock Tokens’ Following Regulatory Scrutiny
  8. Zomato IPO: Investors Lap Up Stock Offering With Bids of $46 Billion, Got Oversubscribed 38 Times in a Day
  9. Reliance Retail to Buy Nearly 41 Percent Stake in Just Dial for Rs. 3,497 Crores
  10. Twitter Rolls Out Automated Captions for Voice Tweets Year After Its Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com