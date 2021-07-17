OnePlus Nord 2 design has been revealed by the company ahead of its July 22 launch in India. The phone can be seen with a triple rear camera setup that comprises two large sensors and one smaller sensor alongside the flash module. The design is pretty much the same as what we previously saw in the leaked renders. OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be the successor to OnePlus Nord that was launched in July last year. The new model will be the first OnePlus phone to be powered by a MediaTek SoC.

OnePlus shared a photo showing the back design of its upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 on Instagram through its oneplus.nord account. It shows a blue back panel with the OnePlus branding in the middle. A triple rear camera setup can be seen aligned vertically that includes two large sensors and a third smaller sensor next to the flash. That's about all the information available about the design of the OnePlus Nord 2.

The phone will be launched in India on July 22 at 7:30pm. The company will likely host a virtual event that will be livestreamed on YouTube and its website. OnePlus Nord 2 5G has been confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC that is an enhanced version of the standard MediaTek Dimensity 1200. It will feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. It will also run OxygenOS 11 out-of-the-box and will get two major Android updates with three years of security updates.

OnePlus Nord 2 has been tipped to come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). This is the same as the ultra-wide-angle sensor present on OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. It is also the same primary sensor present on Oppo Find X3 Pro.

Recently, pricing for the phone was allegedly leaked and the 8GB + 128GB storage configuration is expected to be priced at Rs. 31,999 while the 12GB + 256GB model is said to cost Rs. 34,999. If these prices are right, OnePlus Nord 2 5G would be quite a bit more expensive than the original OnePlus Nord.