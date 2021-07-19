OnePlus Nord 2 specifications and colour options have leaked ahead of this week's launch. The phone is all set to launch in India on July 22. The OnePlus Nord 2 renders have also leaked and the design shown is similar to what has leaked in the past. The phone is seen to sport a hole-punch display design with the cutout placed on the top left corner of the screen. There is reported to be a triple rear camera setup inside a rectangular-shaped camera module placed on the top left corner of the back panel.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has leaked renders and specifications of the OnePlus Nord 2, days before launch. The phone is tipped to come in Gray Sierra and Blue Haze colour options. There is likely also going to be a Green Woods colour option, which will only be made available in a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The renders also suggest that the alert slider and the power button are on the right edge whereas the volume key is on the left edge of the phone.

OnePlus Nord 2 specifications (expected)

Agarwal also leaked the specifications of the OnePlus Nord 2 claiming that the phone may have dual-SIM slots and feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 410ppi pixel density. The OnePlus Nord 2 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC. It is likely to come in two configurations — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord 2 is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel IMX766 sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. At the front, there could be a 32-megapixel selfie camera with features like dual video, nightscape ultra, group shot 2.0, and more.

There is expected to be an in-display fingerprint sensor on the OnePlus Nord 2. It is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Warp Charge support. The phone will likely run on OxygenOS 11.3 and OnePlus has also confirmed that the Nord 2 will get two OS updates a and three years of software support after launch.