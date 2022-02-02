Technology News
loading

OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G Specifications Tipped, May Come With Snapdragon 695 SoC

OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G is said to launch sometime later this year.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 2 February 2022 10:49 IST
OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G Specifications Tipped, May Come With Snapdragon 695 SoC

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @OnLeaks

OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G is said to sport a 6.59-inch full-HD Fluid display

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G said to pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • It will reportedly get a triple rear camera setup
  • OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G said to launch on February 11

OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G is reportedly under development. A tipster has now shared several key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The budget-friendly smartphone from OnePlus is said to sport a 6.59-inch full-HD fluid display. Under the hood, it will reportedly feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC under the hood, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G is said to come with a triple rear camera setup.

The details on OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G were shared by notable tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with Smartprix. The upcoming OnePlus smartphone is said to launch sometime later this year.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G specifications (expected)

As per the report, OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G will sport a 6.59-inch full-HD Fluid display. At the moment, it is uncertain if it will sport an LCD, LED, or AMOLED panel. Under the hood, it is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The upcoming OnePlus smartphone is also said to feature either 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage. It remains to be seen if the smartphone will feature expandable storage.

For optics, OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G is said to sport a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, and two 2-megapixel secondary sensors. At the front, it will reportedly feature a 16-megapixel primary sensor for selfies and video calls. To back this up, OnePlus is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Since there is no official confirmation, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Last month, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G was tipped to launch on February 11. As per the report, the smartphone may sport a triple rear camera setup. The smartphone has not been confirmed yet but was spotted in the official website's source code.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G

Display 6.59-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G Specifications, Android
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
AMD Charts Stronger 2022 as Data-Centre Revenue Booms

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G Specifications Tipped, May Come With Snapdragon 695 SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE 3, New iPad Models Imported to India Ahead of Launch: Report
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Pro India, Global Launch Tipped for February
  3. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S India Price Tipped
  4. Xiaomi India Teases MIUI 13 Update Days After Global Rollout Begins
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Details Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  6. Realme 9 Pro+ to Feature a Colour-Shifting Back Panel
  7. Vivo T1 5G Teased in Promo Video, AnTuTu Benchmark Score Leak
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro Global Variant to Get OxygenOS 12: Report
  9. Is It a Spaceship? See What Hubble Space Telescope Captured
  10. Vivo T1 5G to Launch in India on February 9 as First Phone in Its New T-Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Self-Charging Hybrid Cars Outsell Diesel in Europe for First Time, ACEA Data Shows
  2. Chip Designer Mimicking Brain, Backed by Sam Altman, Gets $25-Million Funding
  3. Tesla, Cruise, Other Self-Driving Car Companies Zoom Ahead, Leaving US Regulators Behind
  4. Amazon to Create 1,500 Apprenticeships in UK in 2022
  5. Swat-Kats Reboot in the Works With Show Creators Christian, Yvon Tremblay
  6. Meta in Focus After Strong Report by Alphabet Boosts Confidence
  7. Budget 2022 Has Everything Needed for Solar Energy Transition: Power Minister R K Singh
  8. MSI Gaming Laptops With Up to 12th Gen Intel Core H-Series Processors, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Available in India
  9. Coachella Ties Up With FTX to Auction 10 Lifetime Passes as NFTs
  10. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Cryptos Will Never Be Legal Tender, Only RBI-Issued Digital Rupee Will: Finance Secretary
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.