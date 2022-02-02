OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G is reportedly under development. A tipster has now shared several key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The budget-friendly smartphone from OnePlus is said to sport a 6.59-inch full-HD fluid display. Under the hood, it will reportedly feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC under the hood, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G is said to come with a triple rear camera setup.

The details on OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G were shared by notable tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with Smartprix. The upcoming OnePlus smartphone is said to launch sometime later this year.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G specifications (expected)

As per the report, OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G will sport a 6.59-inch full-HD Fluid display. At the moment, it is uncertain if it will sport an LCD, LED, or AMOLED panel. Under the hood, it is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The upcoming OnePlus smartphone is also said to feature either 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage. It remains to be seen if the smartphone will feature expandable storage.

For optics, OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G is said to sport a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, and two 2-megapixel secondary sensors. At the front, it will reportedly feature a 16-megapixel primary sensor for selfies and video calls. To back this up, OnePlus is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Since there is no official confirmation, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Last month, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G was tipped to launch on February 11. As per the report, the smartphone may sport a triple rear camera setup. The smartphone has not been confirmed yet but was spotted in the official website's source code.