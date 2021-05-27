OnePlus has teased the arrival of ‘something new' in India. There is no clarity on what it might be, but given that the OnePlus 9 series was unveiled in March, the company is likely to introduce next-gen OnePlus Nord handsets. Rumours claim that OnePlus may be gearing up to launch the OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Nord CE 5G. These two phones have been leaked in the past and are reported to launch in June. OnePlus may be teasing the arrival of these two phones in India.

The company via the OnePlus India Twitter account shared a cryptic tweet with the words ‘you figure it out'. It seems like the company has used sign language to convey a message that decodes to, ‘Something new is coming'. If our interpretation is correct, the company could be gearing up to launch new products in June.

Recent leaks suggest the arrival of OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The former looks to be the successor of the OnePlus Nord launched last year, whereas the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is reported to be the successor of the OnePlus Nord N10. Both the phones were spotted on BIS certification site recently, hinting at an imminent launch in the Indian market.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is reported to be codenamed OnePlus ‘EBBA' and have the model number EB2101. OnePlus Nord 2, on the other hand, is tipped to be codenamed OnePlus ‘Denniz' and have the model number DN2101.

Just a day ago, the OnePlus Nord 2 moniker was accidentally confirmed by the company itself. In its FAQ section, the company mentioned OnePlus Nord 2 in the list of supported phones for free Stadia Premiere Edition promotion, confirming the existence of the OnePlus Nord successor. Previous leaks have suggested that the OnePlus Nord 2 may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, making it the first OnePlus phone to come without a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC.

A tipster has also suggested that the two phones – OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Nord CE 5G – will launch on separate dates in June. One will launch on June 10 and the other will launch on June 25.