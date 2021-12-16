Technology News
loading

OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G India Launch Tipped for the First Quarter of 2022

OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G could cost around Rs. 28,000 in India, an earlier report had indicated.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 16 December 2021 11:26 IST
OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G India Launch Tipped for the First Quarter of 2022

OnePlus Nord 2 CE is expected to come as a successor to OnePlus Nord CE (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 2 CE is tipped to launch in early 2022
  • OnePlus Nord 2 CE is tipped to feature 90Hz refresh rate display
  • The handset may feature a triple card slot

OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G India launch could happen soon. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Chinese smartphone brand, but a fresh leak suggests the latest OnePlus Nord-series phone is set to launch in the first quarter of next year (Q1 2022). The upcoming OnePlus phone, codenamed Ivan, is expected to debut as a successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 5G that went official in June this year. The handset is said to offer a 90Hz refresh rate display, triple rear cameras, and 65W fast charging support.

As per by tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) — in collaboration with 91Mobiles — OnePlus Nord 2 CE is gearing up to launch in India in the first quarter of 2022 and the brand is expected to unveil the handset in European markets as well. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G is said to cost around Rs. 28,000 in India.

To recall, the predecessor OnePlus Nord CE 5G's top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB storage variant was launched for Rs. 27,999.

The leak says that the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G will feature a triple card slot to accommodate dual nano-SIM cards and a microSD card. However, OnePlus has not confirmed the development of any new model yet.

Detailed OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G specifications have already leaked online. The handset is tipped to run on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12. It is said to feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The handset could be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset with between 6GB to 12GB of RAM. The upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 CE is said to offer 128GB and 256GB storage options as well.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE may feature a triple camera unit at the back, headlined by a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and videos, the phone is said to sport a 16-megapixel front camera. Further, it may include an in-display fingerprint sensor. OnePlus Nord 2 CE is likely to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Good battery life, fast charging
  • 5G-ready, powerful SoC
  • Good daylight photo quality
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • Promised software updates
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance needs improvement
  • No alert slider
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 5G review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord 2 CE, OnePlus Nord 2 CE Price in India, OnePlus Nord 2 CE Specifications, OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo V23 Pro Tipped to Launch in India With a ‘Changeable Fluorite Glass’ Design

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G India Launch Tipped for the First Quarter of 2022
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  2. Jio Introduces Re. 1 Recharge Plan With 10MB Data for 1 Day
  3. Spider-Man: No Way Home — Our Spoiler-Free Review
  4. Moto G51 5G to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: All Details
  5. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 Sale Is Live: All You Need to Know
  6. Netflix’s India Plans Refreshed, Now Start at Rs. 149 per Month
  7. Oppo Find N Foldable Phone With Flexion Hinge Goes Official
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. All You Need to Know About The Witcher Season 2
  10. Gadgets 360's Favourite Gadgets of the Year
#Latest Stories
  1. Grindr Faces NOK 65-Million Fine in Norway Over Privacy Breach
  2. Japanese Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa Shares Time-Lapse Video of Earth’s Orbit Captured From ISS
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G India Launch Tipped for the First Quarter of 2022
  4. Bitcoin, Ether, Top Cryptocurrencies See Gains; Price Chart Looks Christmas-Ready in Green
  5. Vivo V23 Pro Tipped to Launch in India With a ‘Changeable Fluorite Glass’ Design
  6. Reddit Confidentially Files for a Proposed IPO, Looking for Valuation Over $15 Billion
  7. India Approves Rs. 1,300-Crore Plan to Promote RuPay Debit Cards, Rivalling Visa, Mastercard
  8. Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks as Marvel Movie Releases in Cinemas
  9. Moto G51 5G to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications
  10. Intel to Invest $7 Billion in New Chip-Packaging Factory in Malaysia, Creating 9,000 Jobs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com