OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G India launch could happen soon. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Chinese smartphone brand, but a fresh leak suggests the latest OnePlus Nord-series phone is set to launch in the first quarter of next year (Q1 2022). The upcoming OnePlus phone, codenamed Ivan, is expected to debut as a successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 5G that went official in June this year. The handset is said to offer a 90Hz refresh rate display, triple rear cameras, and 65W fast charging support.

As per by tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) — in collaboration with 91Mobiles — OnePlus Nord 2 CE is gearing up to launch in India in the first quarter of 2022 and the brand is expected to unveil the handset in European markets as well. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G is said to cost around Rs. 28,000 in India.

To recall, the predecessor OnePlus Nord CE 5G's top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB storage variant was launched for Rs. 27,999.

The leak says that the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G will feature a triple card slot to accommodate dual nano-SIM cards and a microSD card. However, OnePlus has not confirmed the development of any new model yet.

Detailed OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G specifications have already leaked online. The handset is tipped to run on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12. It is said to feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The handset could be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset with between 6GB to 12GB of RAM. The upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 CE is said to offer 128GB and 256GB storage options as well.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE may feature a triple camera unit at the back, headlined by a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and videos, the phone is said to sport a 16-megapixel front camera. Further, it may include an in-display fingerprint sensor. OnePlus Nord 2 CE is likely to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

