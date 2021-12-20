OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G could be making its debut in the Indian market soon. The details are yet to be officially announced by the Chinese smartphone maker, but ahead of it, the latest OnePlus handset has been allegedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting that it may launch in the country soon. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G, codenamed Ivan, is said to debut as a successor to the OnePlus Nord CE which went official in June this year.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) spotted the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G handset on BIS with model number IV2201. As mentioned, the handset is codenamed as Ivan. However, the BIS listing does not reveal any details about the RAM and storage configurations, colour options, or specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Nord series phone.

Some OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G specifications and renders, however, have already leaked online along with price details. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G is said to cost around Rs. 28,000 in India. The phone is expected to launch in early 2022.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G is tipped to run on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12. It is said to feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Leaked renders of the device suggest a hole-punch display design as well.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G could be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM. The upcoming phone is said to offer up to 256GB of storage.

Leaked renders of the phone show a rectangular-shaped camera module at the rear. OnePlus Nord 2 CE is tipped to feature a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and videos, the phone is said to sport a 16-megapixel front camera.

Further, it may include an in-display fingerprint sensor. OnePlus Nord 2 CE is likely to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

