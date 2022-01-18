OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G may be launched in India in February, a tipster has said, adding that OnePlus will also launch a slew of smartphones, accessories and TVs in different markets in the coming months. The news comes a day after a report made a similar claim that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is expected to make its debut as a mid-range smartphone in February. The tipster also shared the alleged launch timeline of the OnePlus Nord N20 as well as the OnePlus 10 Pro globally.

In his tweet, tipster Yogesh Brar claimed that OnePlus will launch the rumoured OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G in India, and the OnePlus Nord N20 in Europe, both in February. He says that the OnePlus 10 Pro will make its global debut in March, and April will witness the launch of Android 12-based unified OS the product of merger between Oppo's ColorOS and OnePlus' OxygenOS. It is due to be unveiled for the OnePlus 10 series first.

The tipster claims that in addition, the Chinese company will launch smart TVs, neckband earphones with ANC, and earbuds in between the above-mentioned products. In one of his previous tweets, he suggested that OnePlus will be holding “virtually one launch event per month” starting from January. It is to be noted that the company launched the OnePlus 9RT and the OnePlus Buds Z2 in India in January.

A recent report says that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is out of testing phase in India and Europe, and is expected to debut in February. A successor to the OnePlus Nord CE, the phone is expected to be a mid-range smartphone. It has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website suggesting its debut in India could be soon. The phone is said to have Ivan codename and model number IV2201. The OnePlus Nord 2 CE is rumoured to sport a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, and a triple rear camera unit with a 64-megapixel main sensor.