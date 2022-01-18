Technology News
OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Nord N20 Launch Timelines Tipped

OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G is claimed to make its debut in India in February.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 18 January 2022 18:06 IST
OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Nord N20 Launch Timelines Tipped

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ Yogesh Brar

OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G could come with a 64-megapixel main sensor

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord N20 may launch in February
  • OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G tipped to debut as mid-range handset
  • The company may launch Android 12-based unified OS in April

OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G may be launched in India in February, a tipster has said, adding that OnePlus will also launch a slew of smartphones, accessories and TVs in different markets in the coming months. The news comes a day after a report made a similar claim that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is expected to make its debut as a mid-range smartphone in February. The tipster also shared the alleged launch timeline of the OnePlus Nord N20 as well as the OnePlus 10 Pro globally.

In his tweet, tipster Yogesh Brar claimed that OnePlus will launch the rumoured OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G in India, and the OnePlus Nord N20 in Europe, both in February. He says that the OnePlus 10 Pro will make its global debut in March, and April will witness the launch of Android 12-based unified OS the product of merger between Oppo's ColorOS and OnePlus' OxygenOS. It is due to be unveiled for the OnePlus 10 series first.

The tipster claims that in addition, the Chinese company will launch smart TVs, neckband earphones with ANC, and earbuds in between the above-mentioned products. In one of his previous tweets, he suggested that OnePlus will be holding “virtually one launch event per month” starting from January. It is to be noted that the company launched the OnePlus 9RT and the OnePlus Buds Z2 in India in January.

A recent report says that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is out of testing phase in India and Europe, and is expected to debut in February. A successor to the OnePlus Nord CE, the phone is expected to be a mid-range smartphone. It has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website suggesting its debut in India could be soon. The phone is said to have Ivan codename and model number IV2201. The OnePlus Nord 2 CE is rumoured to sport a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, and a triple rear camera unit with a 64-megapixel main sensor.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G, OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G Specifications, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Nord N20, OnePlus
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Nord N20 Launch Timelines Tipped
