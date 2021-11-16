OnePlus Nord 2 has started getting the latest OxygenOS update. The update packs the November 2021 Android security patch along with bug fixes and other minor system upgrades. The update brings improvements such as power-consumption optimisations. OnePlus Nord 2 was unveiled in July this year with Android 11 and OxygenOS 11.3 on top. The handset was getting subsequent updates since then. In October, the Oxygen OS A.11 update brought several system changes, improved HDR effects, and optimised network stability to OnePlus Nord 2.

OnePlus Nord 2 update changelog

As per OnePlus community posts, the OnePlus Nord 2 handsets are getting an update with the firmware version DN2101_11_A.13 in India. The European variant, on the other hand, is receiving DN2103_11_A.12 update. The update brings system improvements including reduced power consumption and optimised back-end management for a better gaming experience, shows a screenshot shared by a OnePlus Nord 2 user on the community page. The update packs the November 2021 Android security patch, along with stability improvements and regular fixes for issues. As per the screenshot, the changelog mentions optimised VoWifi and ViLTE experience and network-related improvements.

As per another screenshot, the European variant of the handset is getting the October 2021 Android security patches instead of the latest November one with the changelog.

OnePlus is yet to officially announce the release of the latest security patch, but it is expected to include general bug fixes and security-related upgrades and is likely to reach all eligible users in a gradual rollout schedule.

Users can update their OnePlus Nord 2 smartphones while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi and are put on charging. Usually, the OnePlus updates are scheduled to roll out in a staged manner and reach all eligible smartphones automatically over the air. Still, keen users can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System updates.

