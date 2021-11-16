Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Nord 2 Getting Updated With Power Consumption Optimisation, November 2021 Security Patch

OnePlus Nord 2 Getting Updated With Power Consumption Optimisation, November 2021 Security Patch

The latest update for OnePlus Nord 2 in India carries version number DN2101_11_A.13.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 16 November 2021 17:30 IST
OnePlus Nord 2 Getting Updated With Power Consumption Optimisation, November 2021 Security Patch

OnePlus Nord 2 debuted with Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.3 on top

Highlights
  • New update have network-related improvements
  • New OnePlus Nord 2 update brings improvements
  • OnePlus Nord 2 received Oxygen OS A.11 update in October

OnePlus Nord 2 has started getting the latest OxygenOS update. The update packs the November 2021 Android security patch along with bug fixes and other minor system upgrades. The update brings improvements such as power-consumption optimisations. OnePlus Nord 2 was unveiled in July this year with Android 11 and OxygenOS 11.3 on top. The handset was getting subsequent updates since then. In October, the Oxygen OS A.11 update brought several system changes, improved HDR effects, and optimised network stability to OnePlus Nord 2.

OnePlus Nord 2 update changelog

As per OnePlus community posts, the OnePlus Nord 2 handsets are getting an update with the firmware version DN2101_11_A.13 in India. The European variant, on the other hand, is receiving DN2103_11_A.12 update. The update brings system improvements including reduced power consumption and optimised back-end management for a better gaming experience, shows a screenshot shared by a OnePlus Nord 2 user on the community page. The update packs the November 2021 Android security patch, along with stability improvements and regular fixes for issues. As per the screenshot, the changelog mentions optimised VoWifi and ViLTE experience and network-related improvements.

As per another screenshot, the European variant of the handset is getting the October 2021 Android security patches instead of the latest November one with the changelog.

OnePlus is yet to officially announce the release of the latest security patch, but it is expected to include general bug fixes and security-related upgrades and is likely to reach all eligible users in a gradual rollout schedule.

Users can update their OnePlus Nord 2 smartphones while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi and are put on charging. Usually, the OnePlus updates are scheduled to roll out in a staged manner and reach all eligible smartphones automatically over the air. Still, keen users can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System updates.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus Nord 2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 5G-ready, powerful SoC
  • Good camera performance
  • 65W fast charging
  • Promised software support
  • Bad
  • No IP rating
  • Competition has 120Hz refresh rate displays
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 2 review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord 2, OxygenOS, OxygenOS Update, OnePlus, Android update
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
ViewSonic Elite XG270Q Gaming Monitor With 165Hz Refresh Rate, Nvidia G-Sync Support Launched in India

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord 2 Getting Updated With Power Consumption Optimisation, November 2021 Security Patch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Release Date Set for Wednesday
  2. Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Set for November 30
  3. Motorola Tipped to Launch Two Flagship Phones Next Month
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition With Glow-in-the-Dark Back Goes Official
  5. Over 15,000 Bitcoins Worth Nearly $1 Billion Just Got Transferred
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. JioPhone Next Pricing and EMI Plans Explained
  8. OnePlus 10 Series Launch Timeline, Renders Surface Online
  9. OnePlus Nord N20 5G Renders, Specifications Leak, Snapdragon 695 SoC Tipped
  10. No Time to Die Box Office Crosses $700 Million, Set to Edge Out F9
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 Getting Updated With Power Consumption Optimisation, November 2021 Security Patch
  2. ViewSonic Elite XG270Q Gaming Monitor With 165Hz Refresh Rate, Nvidia G-Sync Support Launched in India
  3. Fortnite Row: Epic CEO Tim Sweeney Blasts Apple, Google; Calls for Single App Store
  4. WhatsApp Spotted Developing UWP App for Windows Users, Apple Catalyst-Based macOS Update
  5. Instagram Reportedly Introduces Video Selfie for New User Verification to Reduce Spam, Fake Accounts
  6. Eufy Robovac X8 Hybrid Twin-Turbine Powered 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Launched in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price, Specifications Leaked by Store Listing Ahead of Launch
  8. Windows 11 Blocks EdgeDeflector App as Microsoft Forces Users to Open URLs on Edge
  9. Bitcoins Worth Nearly $1 Billion Transferred Into Anonymous Wallet
  10. Vivo Y50t With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com